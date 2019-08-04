Todd Olthof began his career as a home builder when his father took him out to a job site at the tender age of 8. His first assignment was job site cleanup.
“My dad has a very strong work ethic,” Olthof said. “He instilled that belief in hard, honest work in each one of us as soon as we were old enough to understand.”
“We” in this case is Todd and his brothers Scot, Dennis, and Fritz. All four brothers run the family-owned Olthof Homes, and have welcomed Scot's son Matt as the third generation of Olthof family members. They each manage different aspects of the home building process. As a 2019 Professional to Watch in Northwest Indiana, Olthof wanted to ensure his brothers were recognized.
“We’ve always run this business as a family, and I believe it’s important to share that,” he said.
Olthof's father, Fritz, began the business in 1961 when he constructed the company's first set of new homes in Lansing. “He performed much of the building process himself,” Olthof said. “It was a much smaller business back then.”
Olthof added roofing, painting, and general carpentry to his skill set during his formative years. He attended Purdue University and received his degree in construction management. After four years working elsewhere, he came back to the family business in 1995.
“Working at a different construction business helped provide perspective that I brought back with me,” he said.
Steady, planned expansion
Still a small business when he returned, Olthof Homes built 16 homes in 1995.
“It was extremely gratifying to help 16 families find their dream home,” Olthof said. “I saw how much it meant to them to be involved in the building process. There’s something really special about that level of involvement.”
In order to expand the business and maintain their father’s emphasis on hard, honest work, the Olthof brothers began to build a set of systems that allowed for conservative growth.
“Discipline was always important in our family,” Olthof said. “We took that same concept and applied it to how we would grow the business and still deliver the same quality and interaction with our customers.”
That interaction includes advice, support, and solutions to home buyers going through the building process for the first time. After-sale assistance remains a top priority to the Olthof family.
South Lake County was booming in the 1990s, and Olthof Homes found opportunities in Dyer, St. John and Crown Point to expand the business. As the number of homes being built continued to grow, the Olthof family refined their systems and workload distribution.
“I focus on sales, marketing and land development,” Olthof said. “Scot specializes in purchasing and home design, Dennis operates a framing construction business, and Fritz runs the building production and customer care facets.”
In 2018, Olthof Homes completed 400 homes for their customer base. Many were first-time buyers, while quite a few were repeat customers. The business has grown to include new communities in Cedar Lake, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton in Northwest Indiana. They have expanded to the Indianapolis area and build in Brownsburg, Noblesville and Westfield. In Illinois, Olthof is building in Beecher, Plainfield and Romeoville. Plans include an expansion in the Fort Wayne area.
Retaining the family tradition
Business growth is always a challenge. Olthof believes that the number one priority is to maintain the family values that his father instilled and balance those values with expansion.
“The key to our business is how we treat our customers,” he said. “In order to offer every one of them the same level of quality service as my dad did in 1961, we have to have a team that prioritizes integrity and character as well as talent.”
The first employee Olthof hired in 1995 is still with the business today.
“She has worked in pretty much every aspect of the process,” he said. “We value team members that want to make people happy. Home buying, especially building a new home, can make people anxious. It’s a major investment of heart as well as money. So, we want our team to understand that from the get-go.”
Olthof is greatly impacted by his faith. “I follow Jesus Christ,” he said. “In business, I carry out my faith by having integrity, working in relationship with others, having discipline, completing my work with excellence and contributing back to the communities in which we build.”
Olthof Homes has a customer care program that includes walk-throughs and an 11-month follow up. “Houses settle, and occasionally issues crop up that were not seen during the first couple of months of occupancy,” Olthof said. “We come back before the one-year mark and go over everything with the homeowner. If there’s any issues, we work with the homeowner to rectify the situation. We want all of our customers to be thrilled, and very glad that they chose Olthof Homes.”
The family tradition remains.