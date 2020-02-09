Program aims to guide employers on how to help workers struggling with addiction

The Indiana Workforce Recovery is partnering with Centerstone on a new initiative aimed at helping workers struggling with addiction.

“We all know that good workers are hard to find and retain," Indiana Workforce Recover Director Mike Thibideau said. "An increasing dilemma has been what to do about quality employees or prospects who test positive on a drug test or alcohol assessment. Or how to help a worker who comes forward on their own, while also protecting the business."

Indiana Workforce Recovery is a partnership between the Wellness Council of Indiana and Indiana Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the state government, that aims to combat the opioid epidemic in the workplace. It's teaming up with the addiction recovery service provider Centerstone to offer employers across the state a Workforce Investment Program that offers direction and consultation on how to implement recovery programs for their employees. The program provides "evidence-based solutions, vetted treatment partners in an employer’s local area and a quality of care team to offer support throughout the process."

