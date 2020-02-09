Program aims to guide employers on how to help workers struggling with addiction

The Indiana Workforce Recovery is partnering with Centerstone on a new initiative aimed at helping workers struggling with addiction.
“We all know that good workers are hard to find and retain," Indiana Workforce Recover Director Mike Thibideau said. "An increasing dilemma has been what to do about quality employees or prospects who test positive on a drug test or alcohol assessment. Or how to help a worker who comes forward on their own, while also protecting the business."
Indiana Workforce Recovery is a partnership between the Wellness Council of Indiana and Indiana Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the state government, that aims to combat the opioid epidemic in the workplace. It's teaming up with the addiction recovery service provider Centerstone to offer employers across the state a Workforce Investment Program that offers direction and consultation on how to implement recovery programs for their employees. The program provides "evidence-based solutions, vetted treatment partners in an employer’s local area and a quality of care team to offer support throughout the process."
“Today, more employers are willing to provide that second chance to these workers — they just need guidance to make that happen," Thibideau said. "That’s why we believe this exclusive partnership with Centerstone is a real game-changer for companies and their workforce — both in helping to turn lives around and to keep valued employees working.”
Businesses are learned how to craft internal policies and procedures that comply with Indiana’s new substance use and treatment law, which provides participating employers with civil liability protections.
“Our Workforce Investment Program provides employers with the practical tools and framework they need to help tackle the issues that arise when current or prospective employees face substance use issues," Centerstone Chief Operating Officer Robb Backmeyer said. “Through our decades of expertise, we know that when employers take the time to help their employees, they can onboard and retain good talent and continue to grow.”
Any employers who are interested should visit www.wellnessindiana.org/recovery and request a conversation with Centerstone.
