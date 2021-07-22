Project targets congestion on the Borman Expressway

The firm interviewed “operations, traffic and maintenance staff familiar with the I-80/I-94 corridor” to collect regional views on it, and to develop the list of strategies, which, in addition to hard shoulder running and ramp metering, include variable speed limits, allowing for speed limits to change based on road, traffic and weather conditions; queue warning systems, which use dynamic signs to alert drivers to upcoming congestion; and lane control, managed/special purpose lanes and changeable lane assignment systems to regulate lane switching, access and usage.

Alleviating congestion isn’t meant only to speed up travel times; it’s also intended to reduce the relatively high number of accidents along the road.

According to INDOT, 4,075 crashes occurred in the study area between 2017 and 2019, primarily rear end and same-direction side swipes, totaling about 75% of all accidents. Approximately 38% of collisions involve trucks, which only make up 20-25% of vehicles on the road.

And, no surprise to Region drivers: “Capacity, merging and weaving movements likely contribute to safety issues.”

In addition to the public meetings, the project website allows people to put their comments about 80/94 traffic directly on a map.