Promissory notes, Ponzi schemes, cryptocurrency among top investor threats, state agency warns

When it comes to investing, buyer beware.
The Indiana Secretary of State's Securities Division is warning investors about promissory notes, real estate investments, Ponzi schemes and other threats.
The state agency released a list of the top current investor threats, based on a survey of the North American Securities Administrators Association. The most frequently identified sources of investigations or investor complaints this year were promissory notes, Ponzi schemes, real estate-related investments, cryptocurrency-related investment products and social media- and internet based investment schemes.
“It is important for investors to understand what they are investing in and who they are investing with. Don’t fall for promises of guaranteed high returns with little to no risk, or deals pitched with a false sense of urgency or limited availability,” Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said. “Before you ring in the New Year, make a resolution to protect your money from fraudulent investments and those who may be trying to fleece you.”
The Indiana Secretary of State's office cautioned Hoosiers to be careful with any unsolicited investment opportunities.
“All investments involve a degree of risk. Investors can help protect themselves by taking time to research both the investment product and the person selling it," Securities Commissioner Alex Glass said. "Being proactive is key because once the money is gone, it is very difficult to recover."
Investors can educate themselves about how to research investment opportunities through the Indiana Securities Division's Indiana MoneyWise program.
For more information, call 317-232-6681 or visit securities.sos.in.gov.
