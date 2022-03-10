@properties now known as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate after rebranding

The real estate firm @properties, the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicago, has rebranded as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate after acquiring Christie’s International Real Estate.

It will use the new name at company-owned offices in greater Chicagoland, Southwest Michigan, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Northwest Indiana, where it has a growing presence. The firm amassed 120 agents and nearly $300 million in annual sales after opening offices in Crown Point, Schererville and Valparaiso over the past two years.

The locally owned real estate brokerage firm credits technology for its rise in the Chicago metropolitan area.

It is further expanding its reach through the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network, which it acquired for an undisclosed sum.

Christie’s International Real Estate has marketed upscale real estate around the world for more than 30 years. It serves clientele in 48 countries and has conducted $500 billion in real estate transactions over the last five years. It operates offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Palm Beach.

“When we established @properties in 2000, the name positioned us as a forward-thinking company and helped to differentiate us from the old-line brokerage firms in the market. Over the years, it evolved into a brand that is synonymous with market-leading, relationship-focused, tech-forward real estate. Meanwhile, the Christie’s International Real Estate brand has come to symbolize the pinnacle of luxury brokerage and the industry standard for service and professionalism around the world. We’re proud that each of these important ideas is now represented in our brand,” said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate ranks as the 8th largest residential brokerage firm by sales volume on the REAL Trends 500 list.

For more information, visit atproperties.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.