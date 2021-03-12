@properties opening another new Northwest Indiana office in Valparaiso

The real estate firm @properties is continuing its rapid march across Northwest Indiana, opening its third office in the last four months.

Dawn Collins, a 25-year real estate industry veteran, and her team have joined @properties, which is the largest residential brokerage firm in the Chicago metropolitan area.

It is acquiring the Dawn Collins Executive Realty office at 57 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso. It is absorbing her 11-person team, including her son and business partner Aaron Collins. Other real estate agents joining the office are Susie Jaskowiak, Alissa and Mike Johns, Wayne and Jarrod Carr, Meredith Klemm, Christie Kolb and Erica Kendera.

"The corporate culture that @properties has created — one that attracts high-caliber agents and staff and fosters teamwork and excellence — is a perfect fit with our core values and business traditions," Dawn Collins said.

The real estate firm, which is the 10th largest brokerage firm in the United States, opened offices in Schererville and Crown Point after targeting Northwest Indiana as a growth market. It already had offices in Michigan City and Long Beach.