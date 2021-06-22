@properties, the largest real estate firm in Chicago, opens new Valparaiso office

The real estate firm @properties, the largest residential brokerage firm in Chicago, just opened its latest office in Northwest Indiana where it has quickly amassed 120 agents and nearly $300 million in sales.
After opening offices in Crown Point and Schererville, @properties acquired Dawn Collins Executive Realty office at 57 Franklin St. in downtown Valparaiso. Collins, her son and business partner Aaron Collins and her 11-person team all joined the firm.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday.
"We are very excited to be growing significantly in Northwest Indiana and bringing our technology and resources to people living in Valparaiso," @properties co-founder and co-CEO Thad Wong said. "We hope to raise the bar for customers by providing technology we built ourselves to be more efficient serving clients and advertising listings. We're moving to Valparaiso with the intent of generating the No. 1 market share."
@properties' Valparaiso office employs about 25 agents. Making a push into the Northwest Indiana market less than a year ago, the residential real estate firm now has about 120 agents in Northwest Indiana, where it's rung up about $300 million in sales since expanding to Schererville last fall. It already had offices in Michigan City, Long Beach and New Buffalo, Mich. but they primarily served the vacation summer home market.
"We're No. 1 in the Southwest Michigan market," Wong said. "That's primarily summer homes but it's becoming more of a market for primary homes."
@properties was interested in expanding in Northwest Indiana because of the hot housing market, particularly from an influx of Illinois residents.
"The Valparaiso market is strong and people are moving from Chicago to Valparaiso," he said. "We've assembled some of the best talent in Valparaiso where we aim to have the top market share."
Sales in Northwest Indiana are up 20% are compared to 2019 despite it being a tight market with limited inventory available for sale, Wong said. The average home is now selling for around $230,000 in Northwest Indiana.
"Prices and sales increased for the first six months of the year," he said. "Homes that are priced and presented well are selling very quickly. Homes are getting multiple offers. Many homes are selling for more than the asking price. It's definitely a sellers' market."
@properties is eying future growth in Northwest Indiana and across the state.
"We're always looking to grow and expand," he said. "We're interested in the St. John market, which is very strong. Indianapolis is on our radar."
