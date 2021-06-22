@properties, the largest real estate firm in Chicago, opens new Valparaiso office

"We're No. 1 in the Southwest Michigan market," Wong said. "That's primarily summer homes but it's becoming more of a market for primary homes."

@properties was interested in expanding in Northwest Indiana because of the hot housing market, particularly from an influx of Illinois residents.

"The Valparaiso market is strong and people are moving from Chicago to Valparaiso," he said. "We've assembled some of the best talent in Valparaiso where we aim to have the top market share."

Sales in Northwest Indiana are up 20% are compared to 2019 despite it being a tight market with limited inventory available for sale, Wong said. The average home is now selling for around $230,000 in Northwest Indiana.

"Prices and sales increased for the first six months of the year," he said. "Homes that are priced and presented well are selling very quickly. Homes are getting multiple offers. Many homes are selling for more than the asking price. It's definitely a sellers' market."

@properties is eying future growth in Northwest Indiana and across the state.

"We're always looking to grow and expand," he said. "We're interested in the St. John market, which is very strong. Indianapolis is on our radar."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.