Protest planned over downsizing of Hammond hospital; mayor warns of health care desert: 'People will die'

The city of Hammond is planning a protest of the downsizing of Franciscan Health Hammond, to voice concerns that it will create a health care desert in the city.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and other community leaders will lead the protest outside the hospital at 4 p.m. Friday. Those hoping to save the hospital will gather at the Hammond Police Department at 509 Douglas St. and walk down Douglas to the hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave.
“Hammond is the largest city in Northwest Indiana. It has areas of poverty and urban health care needs, yet the Franciscan Alliance wants to save money by demolishing 90% of the hospital,” McDermott said. “Urban cores around the country have seen disinvestment in health care and now Franciscan Alliance is trying to make Hammond part of the list of cities with a health care desert at the expense of those people that need health care in their community most. This decision is not putting Christian values and stewardship before profits and is inconsistent with what I hear at Mass on Sunday."
For more than 120 years, the nine-story former St. Margaret Hospital has been an anchor of downtown Hammond. Franciscan Health plans to reduce the 226-bed Franciscan Health to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location. It will demolish the oldest parts of the 800,000-square-foot campus, reducing it to about 85,000 square feet.
Franciscan Alliance Northern Indiana Board of Directors Chairman Cal Bellamy said only 27 of the 50 to 60 patients typically staying overnight at the hospital were from the city of Hammond. Franciscan is investing $46 million to ensure the hospital will remain viable, he said.
"I don't know anyone else lined up to invest $46 million downtown," he said. "We're keeping the McAuley Clinic open. I don't know of anyone providing that amount of free health care to the uninsured. We also take anyone who will come in."
Bellamy said it was a difficult decision to downsize the hospital, but said much of it was currently unused and people would still be able to get care.
"I see Hammond fire department ambulances taking patients to Munster," he said. "People in Hammond know where to go to get health care."
Franciscan Health said the building is expensive to maintain because of its age, and market forces have shifted, leading it to shift services to its hospitals in Munster and Dyer.
McDermott characterized the decision as a "public health emergency in Hammond," saying it put at risk "the urban poor and chronically ill who will now be forced to leave their city for health care miles away, where Franciscan has invested their dollars in wealthier suburban communities. It’s pretty obvious where they want to invest their profits — and it’s not where they’ve benefited from being part of a community for over 120 years."
McDermott said he hopes for a large turnout. Several speakers will address the crowd.
"Coming together to peacefully protest will show the Franciscan Alliance leadership how important this cause is for everyone in Northwest Indiana," he said. "Franciscan’s financial goals should not trump the health care of thousands.”
He said CEOs of other health care systems had reached out about the former St. Margaret Hospital, and speculated that Franciscan was demolishing much of the hospital rather than letting it be repurposed or selling it to prevent new competition from coming in to serve the community.
"It's weird that they're demolishing the hospital building on their way out so no other hospital chain can come in," he said.
Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said the hospital had only been operating at about a fourth of capacity in an era where outpatient procedures replaced longer hospital stays.
"Our inpatient census has dropped from 400-plus to just 50 to 60 daily. The number of babies delivered in Hammond has shrunk from thousands per year to less than one per day. The vast majority of care rendered in Hammond today is on an outpatient basis," he said. "Franciscan’s plan addresses the needs of patients seeking care in Hammond and provides for transfers of seriously ill patients to Franciscan’s other facilities or appropriate teaching hospitals. Patients and the businesses that provide them with health insurance fund every hospital’s expenses. We at Franciscan do not feel that renovating 800,000 square feet of mostly unused clinical space in 40- to 100-year-old buildings is good stewardship of community resources."
Blaszkiewicz said the reduced size of the hospital would make it more sustainable.
"Rather than spend $80 million to $125 million to renovate and maintain unused and unnecessary space, Franciscan Alliance is moving ahead with plans to invest $46 million on the Hammond campus to improve outpatient services and retain a small number of inpatient short-stay and observation beds," he said. "We wish the best for all our Hammond friends and neighbors and we are confident the sizing of our facility for long-term viability will enable us to continue serving them well into the future."