Protest planned over downsizing of Hammond hospital; mayor warns of health care desert: 'People will die'

McDermott said he hopes for a large turnout. Several speakers will address the crowd.

"Coming together to peacefully protest will show the Franciscan Alliance leadership how important this cause is for everyone in Northwest Indiana," he said. "Franciscan’s financial goals should not trump the health care of thousands.”

He said CEOs of other health care systems had reached out about the former St. Margaret Hospital, and speculated that Franciscan was demolishing much of the hospital rather than letting it be repurposed or selling it to prevent new competition from coming in to serve the community.

"It's weird that they're demolishing the hospital building on their way out so no other hospital chain can come in," he said.

Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said the hospital had only been operating at about a fourth of capacity in an era where outpatient procedures replaced longer hospital stays.