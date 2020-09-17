Providence Real Estate Development names new CEO

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new CEO has taken over Providence Read Estate Development, which has built more than 1,000 homes in subdivisions across Lake County, including in Providence at Stonegate in Winfield and The Regency in Crown Point.

John Carroll was named president and CEO of the new home builder. The prior owners will remain as land investors as they transition out of real estate development to renew focus on their core business.

“Home building is a relationship-based industry," Carroll said. "That is particularly true in my transition to Providence.”

Carroll has four decades of experience, including as director of land acquisition and development for Centex Homes Illinois Division.

“Now, after intentionally taking a few years off to focus on family and other endeavors, I’m eager to get back into home building,” Carroll said. “At Providence, I plan to optimize efficiencies and use a market-driven approach to grow the business in a smart way.”

The company is currently building homes in Briarwood and Heritage Falls in Lowell, Creekwood Crossing in Merrillville, and Commons West in Winfield. Its latest community is Burr Ridge in Schererville, where it is building ranch and two-story family homes of at least 2,000 square feet priced from the upper $200,000s.