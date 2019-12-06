The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is asking the public to avoid the East Branch of the Grand Calumet River after extensive flooding at Gary Works resulted in mercury discharges that are well above the permitted limit but below what's considered unsafe for drinking water.
The flooding occurred Nov. 27 at U.S. Steel's Gary Works.
"On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 4, (U.S. Steel) provided the first batch of mercury results to IDEM, covering the period from Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Elevated mercury levels were present in the sample results for Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, with the highest concentration being 710 nanograms per liter," IDEM spokesperson Sarah Bonick said. "The daily maximum water quality based effluent limit is 3.2 ng/l. The result for Dec. 2 was below this limit."
She said the maximum contaminant level for mercury in drinking water is 2,000 ng/l.
IDEM Director of Communications Ryan Clem said the highest mercury concentration recorded in the Grand Calumet River near Lake Michigan, a source of drinking water for millions of people across the Midwest, was well below the threshold for what's allowed in public water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act and that no environmental impact had been observed thus far.
"We have not observed, or been notified of, any adverse impacts to aquatic life," he said.
IDEM has directed U.S. Steel to do in-stream sampling every quarter mile for five miles along the Grand Calumet River from Gary Works to the Gary Sanitary District main outfall, Bonick said. The steelmaker must test for mercury and other pollutants until further notice.
At Gary Works, U.S. Steel already has two blast furnaces back in operation after the extensive flooding shut down steelmaking operations last week.
By next week, U.S. Steel's flagship steel mill at 1 N. Broadway in downtown Gary — the largest integrated steel mill in North America — aims to have all four blast furnaces back up, including the No. 8 that had been recently idled because of market conditions.
"A significant water leak at U. S. Steel’s Gary Works prompted the company to temporarily shut down three blast furnaces," spokesperson Amanda Malkowski said. "After a brief outage, blast furnaces No. 14 and No. 6 are now fully operational. The third, blast furnace No. 4, is expected to be operational early next week. None of the blast furnaces were damaged during the incident."
Earlier this year, U.S. Steel idled Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works because of difficult market conditions that resulted in low steel prices that dragged on the company's revenue. But it's coming back online too, because of a scheduled outage of another blast furnace, the super-heated metallurgical furnaces that turn raw materials into metal.
"Separately, blast furnace No. 4 is scheduled for planned maintenance early in 2020," Malkowski said. "The 2020 outage was already planned under our scheduled maintenance programs. To ensure that we continue to support strategic customers and markets, while No. 4 is down for scheduled maintenance, we have also commenced start-up of the previously idled blast furnace No. 8. Preparations for the startup of blast furnace No. 8 began earlier in November. It is expected to be operational by next week."
Malkowski said the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers along the Lake Michigan lakefront, did not normally announce its operational and maintenance activities but said things were different because of the flooding.
"We are providing this information to stakeholders, so they are aware of the precautions being taken to ensure the safety of our process and quality of our products," she said.
Despite the highly unusual outage of all blast furnaces that normally burn around the clock 365 days a year to forge pig iron that's turned into steel for cars, appliances, buildings and infrastructure, the company does not expect any disruption to customers.