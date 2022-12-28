Public can comment on proposed NIPSCO rate hike

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on NIPSCO's proposed rate increase at a public hearing next week.

The Merrillville-based utility is seeking to raise rates that would increase the monthly cost to the average customer, using 668 kilowatt hours of electricity, from $107.78 a month to $127.21 a month next year and then to $133.43 in July of 2024.

The public can weigh in at an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Valparaiso High School Auditorium, 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. Ratepayers can voice their opinions or submit written comments on the case.

Last month, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public hearing in Hammond.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the rate hikes but can't make the meeting can visit www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, send comments by email to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or send them by mail to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

All comments should include the customer's name, mailing address and a reference to either NIPSCO Electric Rates or IURC Cause No. 45772. Further questions can be directed to 888-441-2494.