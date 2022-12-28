 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Public can comment on proposed NIPSCO rate hike

  • 0
Public can comment on proposed NIPSCO rate hike

A NIPSCO meter reader records numbers from an meter as he walks through a Gary neighborhood several winters ago. 

 Matthew Saltanovitz

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on NIPSCO's proposed rate increase at a public hearing next week.

The Merrillville-based utility is seeking to raise rates that would increase the monthly cost to the average customer, using 668 kilowatt hours of electricity, from $107.78 a month to $127.21 a month next year and then to $133.43 in July of 2024.

The public can weigh in at an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Valparaiso High School Auditorium, 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. Ratepayers can voice their opinions or submit written comments on the case.

Last month, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public hearing in Hammond.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the rate hikes but can't make the meeting can visit www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, send comments by email to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or send them by mail to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

People are also reading…

All comments should include the customer's name, mailing address and a reference to either NIPSCO Electric Rates or IURC Cause No. 45772. Further questions can be directed to 888-441-2494. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts