Public input is sought for the Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusion initiative.

People can weigh in at an open house at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Michigan City H.O.P.E. Community Center at 222 McClelland Ave. in Michigan City.

“As our advisory coalition continues to meet on a monthly basis, we also need to incorporate perceptions and perspectives from our residents,” said Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. “Our focus is on the Midtown, East and West neighborhoods as we delve into how we can cultivate economic prosperity for all of our community members.”

Representatives from the Brookings Institution’s Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. will help stage the learning lab. Vibrant Michigan City's advisory coalition will gather ideas for a more economically inclusive community from people, businesses, government leaders, economic development experts, commercial real estate agents, nonprofits and other stakeholders.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is helping to fund the project, which aims to address economic stagnation and iniquity. Seymour and Warsaw also are participating in the program.

“We truly want accountability and ownership of this plan by as many community members as possible in order to set the stage for a successful implementation,” Hulse said. “We do not see this as a research project that just looks good on paper. We see this as a plan of action locally created for our community by our community.”