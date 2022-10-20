Public invited to comment on NIPSCO's 16.5% electric rate hike

The public can weigh in on NIPSCO's proposed 16.5% electric rate hike, to be phased in over the next two years.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents consumer interests in cases that go before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, seeks written comments from the public through mid January.

NIPSCO proposes to raise electric bills in September 2023 and then again in 2024. The average customer using 668 kilowatt hours of electricity would go from paying $107.78 a month to $127.21 a month next year and then $133.43 in July of 2024.

The actual bills would vary, depending on how much electricity a home or business uses.

The rate hike would affect 483,000 customers in 20 counties. NIPSCO said it wants to fund infrastructure investments, such as the transition from coal-fired electricity generation to renewable energy. It also would deliver more profits to the company's shareholders, as it's a subsidiary of the publicly traded parent company NiSource.

NIPSCO hiked electricity rates in 2018 and just raised its natural gas bills by 10% in September. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission ultimately determines how much it can charge, as the utility is a monopoly that is not subject to the competitors and market forces that are normally supposed to keep prices in check.

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor analysts and attorneys are reviewing the testimony and exhibits NIPSCO presents to justify the rate hike. It will complete its review by Jan. 20 and people have until Jan. 13 to submit comments in writing.

The opportunity to comment will also be available at two public field hearings. The times, locations and dates have yet to be determined.

Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, United States Steel Corp., NLMK Indiana and other parties have already weighed in.

Anyone who wishes to comment can visit www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, send comments by email to uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or send them by mail to Public Comments, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 SOUTH, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Comments should include the customer's name, mailing address and a reference to either NIPSCO Electric Rates or IURC Cause No. 45772. Further questions can be addressed at 888-441-2494.