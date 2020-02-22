Public meetings on Double Track project scheduled
urgent

Public meetings on Double Track project scheduled

{{featured_button_text}}
South Shore

A westbound South Shore Line train travels through downtown Michigan City. Residents will have several chances to learn about the railroad's Double Track Northwest Indiana project this year.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The public is encouraged to attend two events regarding the South Shore Line's Double Track Northwest Indiana project in the coming weeks and months.

Property owners whose property may be acquired for the project are invited to meetings in early March to discuss the property acquisition process.

Michigan City workshop

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line, will hold a workshop with the Michigan City City Council at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will be in the EOC room on the lower level. The purpose of the workshop is for NICTD to convey next steps for the project.

“Now that the Federal Transit Administration has approved the Double Track project to enter the final engineering phase of its Capital Investment Program, things will begin to advance more rapidly, and we want the community to be aware of next steps,” NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The current estimated construction start date is mid-2021 with completion in mid-2023. Additional information is available at www.doubletrack-nwi.com

South Shore's Double Track project advances in federal grant process

Ogden Dunes meeting

The town of Ogden Dunes will host an informational meeting on plans for the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Ogden Dunes Fire Station, 111 Hillcrest Road.

Property acquisition open houses

NICTD will host two open houses tailored to property owners whose property may be acquired for the project. Affected property owners will be notified of the meetings by mail.

A Michigan City real estate open house will be held from 1-6 p.m. March 3 in the EOC room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The Gary real estate open house will be 1-6 p.m. March 4 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary.

Affected residents may attend either session. NICTD’s real estate consultant managing the acquisition process, the firm of Beam, Longest & Neff (BLN), will be present to speak one-on-one with property owners about the acquisition process.

Big step for West Lake Corridor: Construction companies designated

Public open houses

In June, NICTD will host three open houses updating the public on the project, each from 6-8 p.m. The first is June 9 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. A Michigan City meeting will be held June 10 in the EOC room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., and a Porter meeting is scheduled for June 11 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 Ind. 49.

25 South Shore Line excursions

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts