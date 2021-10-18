Public meetings this week for Borman traffic study

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold public meetings this week to collect input for its study to determine how to improve traffic flow on Interstate 80/94 between Illinois 394 and Interstate 65.

The "less stop and more go" planning is in the form of a Planning and Environment Linkages study that will consider a variety of Transportation System Management Operations strategies, including temporary use of shoulders, variable speed limits and ramp metering.

This week's meetings — one in person and one online — are scheduled for:

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Purdue University Northwest, Alumni Hall, Student Union Library Building, room 360, 2233 173rd St., Hammond, and

• 6 p.m. Thursday via WebEx, with advance registration available at bit.ly/3uiZOzS.

For the in-person meeting, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Project representatives will be available before and after the presentation to answer questions.