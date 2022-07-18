Pulse Technology rewards employees with trip to Florida resort

CHESTERTON — Pulse Technology, the successor to McShane’s in Munster and Kramer & Leonard in Chesterton, rewarded top-performing employees with a trip to a Florida resort.

The print management, network services and office solutions firm has offices in Schaumburg, Chicago, Rockford and Chesterton, where it consolidated its Northwest Indiana operations after closing the longtime McShane's office in Munster a few years ago.

The company recently sent 14 employees from its Indiana and Illinois locations on a weeklong President’s Club retreat to Hawks Cay Resort in Florida. Pulse Technology President/CEO Chip Miceli said the company tries to reward top performers such as with trips to Hawaii and Alaska.

In Florida, they visited Key West, went on a chartered fishing trip and swam with the dolphins.

“It’s a great place. Plenty to do and a chance to have some fun with the people who we work with outside of the office setting," he said. “We have always believed that, while compensation is important, there is much more to recognizing the contributions of our employees and we are pleased to be able to acknowledge and show our appreciation for their good work.”

Cindy Schwerin, who works for the parts purchasing department in Chesterton, went on the company-sponsored trip with her husband.

“It was a beautiful resort,” she said. “One of the activities available was that we could swim and interact with the dolphins. We didn’t swim but did watch the others who did. It really impressed us that the trainers had such greater interaction with the dolphins, almost as if the dolphins were pets.”

She had worked for the company since 1993, back when it was still Kramer & Leonard Office Products.

“We did have fun on an offshore fishing charter,” she said. “There were five of us who went; it was an all-day charter. We all caught 17 Mahi Mahi fish. The captain of the ship filleted them for us, and the restaurant cooked them as an evening meal. The activities were fun, and it was great to be able to interact with co-workers on a casual level and get to know some people that we don’t see on a daily basis.”

The firm was recently named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois by HR Source Chicago, The Daily Herald Business Ledger and Best Companies Group.

“We are always looking for top talent,” Miceli said.