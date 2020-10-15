Purdue and Franciscan team up to help families coping with COVID-19

Families can get guidance on how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic through a new partnership between Franciscan Health and Purdue University.
The Community Health Improvement team at Franciscan Health, which has hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster, teamed up with Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences and other community partners to create "Families Tackling Tough Times Together," a pop-up program that aims to strengthen families' resilience.
“It’s impressive to see the efforts that Franciscan is making to not only treat patients but also to support family strengths and resilience during the pandemic,” said Dr. Shelley MacDermid Wadsworth, a Purdue professor working to build the initiative.
"Families Tackling Tough Times Together" will offer free, science-based tools and activities every week on how to handle the pandemic.
The nine-week program this fall seeks to help families of all types with tailored recommendations for children, adults and young adults. They will get messages of support and encouragement and the opportunity to ask experts questions.
“Dr. MacDermid Wadsworth was a guest speaker within our 'Childhood Trauma' and 'Back-to-School' virtual series over the summer. It was incredible to hear her speak about the need for family resilience, and I’m thrilled that we’ve continued to align our community health efforts,” said Katie Schmitz, Community Health Improvement Coordinator for Franciscan Health.
For more information, visit www.hhs.purdue.edu/families-together or join the public Facebook group at bit.ly/HHSFamiliesTogether.
Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.