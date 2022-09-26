Purdue announces plans for 'reimagined' business school

Purdue University has announced plans to transform its School of Management into a School of Business "grounded in the hallmarks of a Purdue education, including STEM disciplines and business analytics."

The transition will include adding faculty and doubling the size of the West Lafayette campus' business school facility.

“Students in Purdue’s new School of Business will receive a well-rounded education, including the history, philosophy and economic theory of free market systems, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts and the communication skills that come with it,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the university's announcement of the plan Friday. “They will enter the world proud of the careers they have chosen and thoroughly prepared for leadership and managerial excellence in the most technologically complex fields.”

Purdue said its current School of Management has grown by nearly 33% since 2019. The university said the school will build on the recently inaugurated integrated business and engineering degree, its business analytics programs, the new Dean V. White Real Estate Finance program, and the Larsen Leaders Academy. It also announced a $10 million gift from Marshall and Susan Larsen on Friday.

Long named the Purdue School of Management with the graduate school — which paused its residential MBA program in 2020 — bearing the Krannert name, the new entity as a whole will be known initially as the Purdue School of Business. Purdue is targeting fall 2023 for its first phase of enhancements, involving student enrollment growth and the addition of targeted faculty, as well as curricular and experiential education additions.

President-elect Mung Chiang said, "Purdue will have a world-class business school through this relaunch, one that will carry out top-caliber research and educate many students who will be excellent at, and proud of, creating business growth and opportunities.”