Purdue Federal Credit Union named No. 1 in Indiana by Forbes

  Updated
Purdue Pete poses outside a Purdue Federal Credit Union branch in West Lafayette.

 Joseph S. Pete

Purdue Federal Credit Union, which has a branch at 113th Avenue and Broadway in Crown Point, was named by Forbes magazine as the No. 1 credit union in Indiana.

Forbes ranked credit unions in all 50 states as part of its America's Best Credit Unions in East State 2022 list. It partnered with the market research firm Statista to rank the country's 5,400 credit unions.

West Lafayette-based Purdue Federal, which has a branch at 11330 Broadway in Crown Point, topped the five Indiana credit unions that made the cut.

“Our entire Purdue Federal team is ecstatic to be recognized as the number one credit union in Indiana by Forbes and Statista,” said Purdue Federal President and CEO Bob Falk. “We strive each and every day to provide our members with excellent service, competitive products and user-friendly digital services to meet their individual needs. We are humbled by this honor and look forward to continuing to serve our valued members in Indiana and beyond.”

Forbes ranked Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union second in Indiana. Centra Credit Union, Via Credit Union and FORUM Credit Union rounded out the top five.

The business magazine and Statista surveyed 26,000 customers about credit unions where they have or previously had checking accounts. They were asked to rate overall satisfaction, customer service, financial advice, branch services, digital offering and trust, terms and conditions.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

