Purdue Federal Credit Union opens branch in Crown Point

Purdue Federal Credit Union has opened its second Northwest Indiana location in Crown Point.
The credit union, which was founded on the Purdue University campus in 1969, opened a branch at 11330 Broadway in Crown Point, marking the occasion Friday with a grand opening ceremony with Purdue University mascot Purdue Pete. It now has eight branches, mostly in the Lafayette/West Lafayette area but also including one at 3404 Monroe St. in LaPorte.
Purdue Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with $1.2 billion in assets and 82,000 members nationwide. The financial institution offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, consumer loans, vehicle loans, credit cards, retirement accounts and investment services, as well as online services like electronic statements and online bill pay.
Members include Purdue University students, faculty and staff and communities served by its regional campuses.
Its new Crown Point branch is located at 113th Avenue and Broadway, and offers drive-through banking.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Drive-through services are available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 800-627-3328 or visit www.purduefed.com.