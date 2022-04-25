Purdue launching Dean V. White Real Estate Finance Program after largest donation in school history

A new finance program at Purdue University's business school will be named after the late Region billionaire Dean White, a hotel and billboard magnate who amassed a great fortune.

Purdue University’s School of Management is launching the Dean V. White Real Estate Finance Program after the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation made the largest monetary donation in the school of management's history. The foundation has pledged $20.8 million.

“Dean’s true love — second to his family — was real estate and the creative nuances of crafting the perfect deal, a deal that starts with a new vision for an area and that results in new businesses, jobs and a stronger community," said Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. "This program will help cultivate a similar passion in students aspiring to do great things in business and in their communities.”

Purdue will offer the Dean V. White Real Estate Finance Program as an academic minor in the 2022-23 school year. It will be available to management. business and other students.

It will focus on teaching students how to plan, develop and manage commercial real estate projects to prepare them for a career in the real estate industry.

The donation will help fund four new faculty positions and create space at the Krannert Center for Executive Education and Research to house the program.

“We are seeing fascinating changes in real estate markets to how and where people live, work and recreate. These changes represent a fundamental challenge and opportunity for business,” said David Hummels, the Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School of Management. “We have brought together an outstanding group of faculty with deep subject matter expertise and significant experience leading and teaching in some of the world’s best real estate programs. Graduates from this program will be ready to take a leadership role in confronting these challenges and seizing these opportunities."

White, a World War II veteran, attended the University of Nebraska and the Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, New York before spending most of his life in Crown Point, where he became one of Indiana's wealthiest business leaders and a prominent philanthropist.

He and his family have been longtime supporters of Purdue University. His son Bruce White's company White Lodging recently helped renovate Union Club Hotel at Purdue, turning it into a boutique hotel and a learning laboratory for Purdue hospitality students. Dean White died at the age of 93 in 2016.

“We are grateful for the foundation’s generosity and will ensure the program positively represents Dean’s legacy,” Hummels said.

