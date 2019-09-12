Local businesses can get a communications audit from a nonprofit consulting firm at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond this fall.
The nonprofit consulting firm Cybernetic Communication Consulting will do a detailed analysis of a local company's internal and external communications. Students in an experiential learning program will do interviews, surveys, focus groups and benchmark reports to collect data and make recommendations.
“The class is an experiment that proves correct every time,” said Thomas Roach, chairman of the Communication and Creative Arts Department at PNW. “Culture is communication. The theory of two-way communication and ongoing adjustment can be programmed into a business culture, resulting in an adaptive and increasingly more productive environment.”
Roach founded the program 29 years ago to give students the opportunity to learn from working with corporate and other clients.
“I knew what (the experiment) would do, if I could just get it started,” Roach said.
For more information, contact the firm at 219-501-0632 or cybercomconsulting@gmail.com.