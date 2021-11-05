Purdue Northwest has $746 million economic impact, study finds

An economic impact study found Purdue University Northwest contributes $745.9 million in income to Northwest Indiana.

The research found the Purdue branch, which has campuses in Hammond and Westville, supports 10,494 jobs across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The study found Purdue Northwest accounts for 2% of Northwest Indiana's gross regional product. Its students, alumni, research, start-ups and visitors support one out of every 36 jobs in the Region.

Purdue Northwest also contributed $1.4 billion in income, and supports 14,876 jobs in Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Berrien County in Michigan, all just across the state line.

“The results of this study further confirm PNW’s role as a premier metropolitan university, transforming students’ lives and our region at the most significant rate among all local public universities,” PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said. “Every dollar spent by students on a PNW education increases their lifetime earnings fourfold. From a taxpayer perspective, every $1 invested at PNW returns $1.70 to the local economy, for a total value of $89.7 million in future tax revenue and government savings.”