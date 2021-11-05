 Skip to main content
Purdue Northwest has $746 million economic impact, study finds
The Purdue University Northwest campus in Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

An economic impact study found Purdue University Northwest contributes $745.9 million in income to Northwest Indiana.

The research found the Purdue branch, which has campuses in Hammond and Westville, supports 10,494 jobs across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The study found Purdue Northwest accounts for 2% of Northwest Indiana's gross regional product. Its students, alumni, research, start-ups and visitors support one out of every 36 jobs in the Region.

Purdue Northwest also contributed $1.4 billion in income, and supports 14,876 jobs in Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Berrien County in Michigan, all just across the state line.

“The results of this study further confirm PNW’s role as a premier metropolitan university, transforming students’ lives and our region at the most significant rate among all local public universities,” PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said. “Every dollar spent by students on a PNW education increases their lifetime earnings fourfold. From a taxpayer perspective, every $1 invested at PNW returns $1.70 to the local economy, for a total value of $89.7 million in future tax revenue and government savings.”

Commissioned by Purdue University Northwest, the study was conducted by labor market analytics firm Emsi Burning Glass. It found the average graduate with a bachelor's degree will make $22,200 more than a high school graduate and that Purdue Northwest alumni earn $591.5 million in cumulative regional income, supporting 8,248 jobs.

Start-ups fostered at Purdue Northwest add another $11 million to the Region's economy. Visitors to the school generated $124,200 in economic impact, the study found.

Purdue Northwest students also contributed $7.9 million in additional income, supporting 178 jobs in Northwest Indiana.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

