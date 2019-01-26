Purdue Northwest has its own craft beer from Byway Brewing Co.

Purdue University has two official craft beers: the Boiler Gold American Golden Ale and Boiler Black Porter, both brewed by People’s Brewing Co. in Lafayette.
Now its satellite campuses in Hammond and Westville have a craft beer all their own.
Hammond's Byway Brewing has released PNW Golden Mane Ale, a cream ale inspired by the Purdue Northwest Pride's lion mascot, in a unique collaboration between a Northwest Indiana craft brewery and a local university.
Cream ale is a light, straw-colored, relatively low-alcohol beer that was popularized in the 19th century, but that had largely fallen by the wayside until it was revived by craft brewers like Bulldog Brewing in Whiting and Sun King in Indianapolis.
“We’re excited about this," Byway Brewing General Manager Philip Sajn said. "It is the first time Byway has created a cream ale, and it is really important for us to continue giving back to the community and PNW."
The craft brewery at 2825 Carlson Drive in Hammond is just three miles south of the Purdue Northwest campus.
“A lot of our guests are Purdue Northwest students, faculty and alumni,” Sajn said. “This is a great partnership for us to have and we look forward to continuing.”
About half the proceeds from the sales of PNW Golden Mane Ale from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3 will benefit the PNW Strategic Initiatives Fund. It also will be served at PNW's homecoming, when the women and men's basketball teams battle rival Michigan Tech on Jan. 31 at the Fitness and Recreation Center on the Hammond Campus.
“We’ve never done homecoming like this before,” Purdue Northwest Alumni Community Executive Director Ashley Gerodimos said. “Through the partnership with Byway, we are able to offer alumni the Byway Brewing VIP Experience at MANE Event.”
Byway owner Dave Toth describes the PNW Golden Mane as "a light, crisp straw-colored ale with approachable malt notes and subtle corn aroma," with 5.2 percent ABV and 20 international bitterness units or IBUs.
"It has low hop bitterness from Galaxy and Centennial hops that historically has been considered an ale version of an American lager," he said.
During homecoming week, the craft brewery in Hammond's Oxbow Landing, which was named best in Indiana at the Indiana Brewer's Cup in 2016, will offer a 25 percent discount to Purdue Northwest students, faculty and staff.
The brewery is known for its family-friendly restaurant with a chef-driven seasonal menu and acclaimed beers like its Chi.P.A. India Pale Ale, Stosh.O Polish Pilsner, Oats Malone Oatmeal Stout, and Cryo The Hopp American Pale Ale.
For more information, visit www.bywaybrewing.beer.