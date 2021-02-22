Purdue Northwest lands $7 million grant for research that could make blast furnaces more energy-efficient

Purdue University Northwest's Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation in Hammond is leading a team that secured a $7 million grant for research to improve the steelmaking process by reducing energy use by as much as 10%.

The U.S. Department of Energy furnished the funding to CIVS and the Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium to develop a next-generation virtual blast furnace to help steelmakers improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. It also will be used to develop a virtual training model.

“We are very grateful for this prestigious award by the Department of Energy and the strong support from our university, collaborators and supporters,” said Chenn Zhou, CIVS director and NIPSCO distinguished professor of engineering simulation. “Our top-notch project team will generate an innovative cutting-edge solution that will benefit blast furnaces in Northwest Indiana and throughout the United States.”

The three-year grant will allow CIVS to convene experts from industry, universities and national laboratories. Their research aims to help the U.S. steel industry improve operational efficiency in blast furnaces at integrated mills, such as those along the south shore of Lake Michigan.