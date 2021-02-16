Purdue Northwest pitch competition to encourage youth entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana

Purdue University Northwest hopes to encourage youth entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana with a new pitch competition.

The university in Hammond and Westville, the Society of Innovators at PNW and Innovate WithIN will host a pitch competition in which high school students can win up to $25,000 in prizes, including for tuition and funding their business endeavors.

“All students deserve a world-class, well-rounded education and entrepreneurship is an integral aspect of this. That is why the Society of Innovators hopes to break down barriers to innovation and entrepreneurship. It is critical for our region’s 21st century economic success that all students are not just prepared to take jobs, but to create them,” said Sheila Matias, executive director at the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest.

Individuals or teams of up to three high school students record videos of their plans for a product or business. Ten teams will take part in a regional competition with a $1,000 prize and chance to go to the state finals at stake.