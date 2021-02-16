Purdue Northwest pitch competition to encourage youth entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana

Purdue University Northwest hopes to encourage youth entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana with a new pitch competition.
The university in Hammond and Westville, the Society of Innovators at PNW and Innovate WithIN will host a pitch competition in which high school students can win up to $25,000 in prizes, including for tuition and funding their business endeavors.
“All students deserve a world-class, well-rounded education and entrepreneurship is an integral aspect of this. That is why the Society of Innovators hopes to break down barriers to innovation and entrepreneurship. It is critical for our region’s 21st century economic success that all students are not just prepared to take jobs, but to create them,” said Sheila Matias, executive director at the Society of Innovators and Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest.
Individuals or teams of up to three high school students record videos of their plans for a product or business. Ten teams will take part in a regional competition with a $1,000 prize and chance to go to the state finals at stake.
In the state finals, teams undergo a 30-day entrepreneurial bootcamp before pitching their ideas to judges. Everyone on the winning team gets $10,000 in startup capital and $10,000 toward tuition at an Indiana college. All the finalists also will get to travel outside Indiana to meet celebrity entrepreneurs and "world-class business leaders."
Any winner also can get one year of free tuition and room and board at Purdue Northwest if they choose to enroll there, as well as a $250 scholarship for books.
“We’re eager to see the Innovate WithIN program grow and develop in our region as part of our university-wide effort to grow and support a thriving youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in Northwest Indiana,” said Matthew Wells, director of external engagement and partnerships at Purdue Northwest.
Students must be Indiana residents between 14 years old and 18 years old who are enrolled in an Indiana high school.
Applications must be sent in by Feb. 28.
For more information or to apply, visit www.innovatewithin.org.