Purdue Northwest professor lands steel technology grant

A Purdue University research engineer won a national grant for his work with a steel mill on how to make the steelmaking process more efficient.
Kyle Toth won the Association for Iron & Steel Technology Foundation's 2021–2022 Digital Transformation Technologies Grant. The national award was established in 2019 to encourage the application of digital technology to the steel industry, including big data, augmented reality, machine learning, autonomous robotics and the Internet of Things.
Toth, a research engineer at the Center for Innovation Through Visualization and Simulation, or CIVS, at Purdue University Northwest, received $20,000 for his proposal “Enhanced Digital Twin Solution for Continuous Casting.”
CIVS was collaborating with the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel by creating a digital twin mockup of Caster #1 at the plant. Toth sought the funds to make improvements to the visualization to improve slab quality at the caster, data supplied for the drive rolls, and calibration renderings for the rolls and bearings. His research project also will test the feasibility of using existing features from the digital twin to test other processes and casters.
“This grant award will provide a great opportunity to some students at the center and at PNW to interact directly with professionals in the field to develop a software with the end goal of having something useful that can apply to many processes in the future," Toth said. "It's a good demonstration of a beneficial partnership between university research and industry, and how that cooperation can help get students introduced to the steel industry, and to expose them to new emerging needs in steelmaking we continue to advance into the changes that come with Industry 4.0."
