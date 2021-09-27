Purdue Northwest professor lands steel technology grant

A Purdue University research engineer won a national grant for his work with a steel mill on how to make the steelmaking process more efficient.

Kyle Toth won the Association for Iron & Steel Technology Foundation's 2021–2022 Digital Transformation Technologies Grant. The national award was established in 2019 to encourage the application of digital technology to the steel industry, including big data, augmented reality, machine learning, autonomous robotics and the Internet of Things.

Toth, a research engineer at the Center for Innovation Through Visualization and Simulation, or CIVS, at Purdue University Northwest, received $20,000 for his proposal “Enhanced Digital Twin Solution for Continuous Casting.”

CIVS was collaborating with the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor steel by creating a digital twin mockup of Caster #1 at the plant. Toth sought the funds to make improvements to the visualization to improve slab quality at the caster, data supplied for the drive rolls, and calibration renderings for the rolls and bearings. His research project also will test the feasibility of using existing features from the digital twin to test other processes and casters.