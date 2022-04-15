Purdue Northwest researchers win Association for Iron & Steel Technology awards

Researchers at Purdue University Northwest's Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation have earned awards from the Association for Iron & Steel Technology.

CIVS researchers won a 2022 Hunt-Kelly Outstanding Paper Award, placing third for “Smart Ladle: AI-Based Tool for Optimizing Casting Temperature."

The study's authors included CIVS professors, students and a collaborator from Fort Wayne-based steelmaker Steel Dynamics. It was researched and written by CIVS Senior Research Engineer Nicholas Walla, CIVS Research Assistant Zhankun Luo, CIVS Director Chenn Zhou, Purdue Fort Wayne Associate Professor Bin Chen and Steel Dynamics General Manager Yury Krotov.

The technical paper explored how to increase productivity in casting at ladle operations at a steel mill. It's part of CIVS's ongoing efforts to help the steel industry because more efficient and proficient with technology.

"This award-winning paper presents the development and implementation of an AI tool using machine learning for ladle operation to accurately correlate casting temperature with known input variable conditions and to improve operational responses for casting temperature control," CIVS wrote in a summary. "Maintaining constant desired casting temperature is crucial for achieving consistent casting quality and maximizing productivity. Deviations from the optimum steel casting temperature can require adjustment to casting speed, which impacts productivity and can also harm product quality."

AIST, the largest association of professionals in the steel industry, recognized a total of three academic papers published in 2021. They were honored for "excellence, originality, and relevance."

It's been issuing the AIST Hunt-Kelly Outstanding Paper Award for technical papers since 2004 to advance engineering and operating in the steel industry.

AIST also recognized Zhou as a Distinguished Member and Fellow, honoring her "extraordinary passion and commitment for the Association’s mission of service to the steel industry."

"A prolific researcher, author, and educator of computer-aided modeling, simulation, and visualization technologies, Dr. Zhou has given her energy and expertise to program AIST symposia to facilitate the early adoption of digitalization technologies to promote industry leadership in smart manufacturing applications,” AIST said in a news release.

Only 119 of the AIST's more than 15,500 members have been selected as distinguished members and fellows.

