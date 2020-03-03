Purdue Northwest seeking pitches for The Big Sell

Purdue University Northwest wants your best two-minute pitch for the next promising business idea for its annual entrepreneurial competition, The Big Sell.

Anyone who has an idea for a new business is invited to film a two-minute pitch video of themselves and submit it online at www.pnw.edu/thepnwbigsell by April 3.

Purdue Northwest's College of Business and College of Technology organize the annual Big Sell contest for start-up companies. the contest is underwritten by NIPSCO and the Purdue University Northwest Society of Innovators.

The top 12 submissions get to pitch their business ideas from 1-4 p.m. on May 2 at the Purdue University Northwest Dworkin Conference Center at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville.

The public and a panel of expert judges will pick three winners. The entrepreneurs who make the best pitches take home $10,000 as seed capital to start the business for first place, $5,000 for second and $2,500 for third. The cash prizes have more than doubled since last year.

Founded in 2011, The Big Sell is open to both Purdue Northwest students and the general public. It's gotten submissions from all across the United States in years past.