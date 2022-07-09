Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum to feature Elizabeth Gilbert, Adam Savage and Gen. David Petraeus

Eat, pray, love and listen.

Purdue University Northwest's Sinai Forum will be headlined by writer Elizabeth Gilbert, "Mythbusters" co-host Adam Savage and Gen. David H. Petraeus this year.

Tickets for the 69th season go on sale Tuesday. For nearly seven decades, the Sinai Forum has brought prominent speakers to Northwest Indiana and given people the chance to ask them questions during town-hall forums.

“Sharing perspectives on the most prominent issues we face is what Sinai Forum does best,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of the Sinai Forum. “More than ever, it’s important that we come together to listen and learn from great leaders, creators and from one another.”

Savage will give a talk entitled “Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life is What You Make It” at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.

He was one of the hosts of the long-running "Mythbusters" show on the Discovery Channel. Savage will share his ideas about problem solving, creativity and curiosity.

Will Hurd will give a talk entitled “American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done” at Purdue Northwest's Westville campus on Oct. 23. He's a former member of Congress, CIA officer and cybersecurity executive.

Gen. David H. Petraeus will give a talk entitled “Exploring the Geopolitical Landscape with General Petraeus” at Purdue Northwest on Nov. 13.

Petraeus is a four-star general with a 37-year military career who led five combat commands and who became a public figure while leading "The Surge" during the Iraq War.

Rachel Barton Pine will headline “An Afternoon with Rachel Barton Pine” on Dec. 4. She's performed solos with orchestras around the world, including the Chicago Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Pine has released 40 albums and appeared on “The Today Show,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and NPR’s “Tiny Desk.”

All of the talks will take place at 4 p.m., mostly at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at PNW’s Westville campus at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. Doors open at 3 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit pnw.edu/sinai-forum.