Purdue Northwest to host summit on how families can cope with drug abuse

Purdue University Northwest's College of Nursing is hosting the “You’re Not Alone” summit Saturday to help families and communities learn how they can cope with drug abuse.

The public is invited to attend the free summit that will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Purdue University Northwest James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Center at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville.

"The free summit, hosted by the PNW College of Nursing, will focus on educating the community about substance abuse, addiction stigmas and available support resources," Purdue University Northwest said in a news release. "Featured activities include prevention and recovery workshops, a session on how to administer Narcan, addiction recovery resources and a daylong Drug Takeback event."

Sponsors for the daylong summit include Indiana Campus Compact Faculty Fellowship, Lake County North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, Never Alone Recovery, Keys to Freedom Foundation, Wynn Consulting Group, La Porte County Health Department, Gateway Foundation, Geminus Regional Health Systems, IN211, Munster Police Department, Recovery Works Merrillville, Franciscan Health, Regional Health Systems, United Way of Porter County, and the PNW College of Nursing.

To register or for more information, visit pnw.edu/not-alone.