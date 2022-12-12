Purdue Northwest's CIVS helps steelmakers tackle industry's biggest issues like decarbonization

HAMMOND — When Purdue University Northwest's Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation first started showing virtual reality to students, few had ever come across it.

Now about half have their own virtual reality headsets at home.

The Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation, also known as CIVS, uses virtual reality to help steelmakers in Northwest Indiana and across the country become more efficient, safer and more productive. It leads the national Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium and has been working to help the steel industry meet the challenges of digitalizing its operations to make them more data-driven and decarbonizing to help the world tackle the issue of climate change.

"We are working on the two most important topics for manufacturing: digitalization and decarbonization," CIVS Director and Distinguished Professor of Engineering Simulation Chenn Zhou said.

More than 60 representatives of the steel industry recently flocked to the CIVS center at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Hammond. The two-day event included special presentations by CIVS students and staff, a decarbonization forum and a keynote address on steel innovation and fossil-free steel production.

Founded in 2016, the CIVS-led national consortium consists of 15 steelmakers and works with the U.S. Department of Energy on initiatives like the Integrated Virtual Blast Furnace project that is helping optimize operations at Blast Furnace No. 14 at U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill, making it more energy efficient and reducing its carbon emissions.

The state-of-the-art research facility tucked in the Powers Building on the leafy, public sculpture-strewn campus uses a number of digitalization technologies like computer-assisted design, augmented reality, virtual reality and machine learning.

"CIVS is constantly in the forefront of technologies," Zhou said. "We have been regarded as the cutting edge of digitalization."

The national consortium has helped domestic steelmakers tackle a number of issues like energy use, environmental impact, smart manufacturing and workforce readiness. Members include U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, ArcelorMittal and Praxair.

"We're growing with large impacts," she said. "The nice thing about this consortium is that it's very collegial, very collaborative. They never fight. All these companies are competitive, but we're working on the pre-competitive together."

Steelmakers pitch research projects, send representatives and pool resources. They for instance share data sets as they look to tackle the biggest, most pressing and most common issues the domestic steel industry faces.

"We can make an impact not only on energy efficiency but also CO2 emissions," she said. "Decarbonization is everything."

Last year, the Department of Energy funded CIVS to work on energy efficiency in blast furnaces, Research Associate Professor Tyamo Okosun said. Federal officials recently toured CIVS and local steel mills along the Lake Michigan shore in the Calumet Region.

"We have a long history of blast furnace modeling here," he said. "We've done a good two decades' worth of work on blast furnace modeling. We're using models we've validated against real-world operating conditions, and we're using those to simulate conditions at the No. 14 Blast Furnace at Gary Works for a reduced order log that runs a lot faster but is still accurate. We want to be able to give the guys in the control room the option to tune their process faster but with the same level of accuracy."

CIVS also is helping U.S. Steel implement sensors in its casting operations to digitize them. It's working with steelmakers to research new technologies like the use of hydrogen in blast furnaces and carbon capture. They also can cut back on carbon emissions by reducing energy use.

"Blast furnaces are still very important in this country and in this region, especially in Northwest Indiana," he said. "It's been getting more and more attention but the blast furnace is still needed to produce a high quality of pure iron."

The automotive industry, for instance, relies on advanced high-strength steels made with iron from blast furnaces, Okosun said.

"It's a lot easier to do that with a blast furnace than an electric arc furnace. There's purity requirements that make it tricky to do with an electric arc furnace," he said. "There's definitely a need for what they call virgin iron production in the blast furnace as compared to the recycling."

Blast furnaces are carbon intensive but remain necessary to produce higher grades of steel, Zhou said.

"The trick is, I think everybody understands the need to bring CO2 emissions down," Okosun said. "We know also blast furnaces aren't going away. We can't just replace them. So we need to figure out how to reduce the emissions. That's energy efficiency. That's carbon capture. That's using hydrogen. There's multiple methods."

U.S. blast furnaces are already 20% more energy-efficient than the global average. Blast furnaces in the United States use more natural gas, which releases only about 75% as much carbon as coal, Okosun said.

CIVS's digitalization research also helps blast furnaces operate more efficiently. Increasing efficiency by 10% reduces carbon by 6%, Zhou said.

"The thing that's hard with a lot of the industrial processes is that it's a 24/7 thing," Okosun said. "If they're going to make changes, they need to know ahead of time if it's going to have a positive impact on their operations. This kind of ahead-of-schedule evaluation using an accurate physics-based modeling will let them get that assessment of whether the system is going to respond positively to a change like the hydrogen for instance."

CIVS also develops augmented reality and virtual reality training programs for steelworkers in Northwest Indiana and beyond. More than 4,000 steelworkers at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor Works in Porter County, for instance, recently trained on a simulation of a fire at the mill. The virtual class taught them how to correctly use a fire extinguisher and what to do if the fire could not be put out with a single extinguisher.

"A lot of our workforce training projects revolve around VR and AR," Senior Research Engineer Kyle Toth said. "Especially now, they cost less than game consoles you would buy for your kids. Something that's fun for us to see at our summer camps is that it went from about one in every 10 kids having tried VR before to about roughly half having it at home, either to play games or their older siblings have it or they have it in the house. ... When you develop these interactive applications, you're basically using tools they use to make video games to make training."

For more information, visit pnw.edu/civs.

