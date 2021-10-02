Purdue’s hospitality school named after White Lodging and J.W. Marriott, Jr.

“Our goal is to create an environment that allows associates to be their best selves and grow through training, development and mentorship,” Bruce White said. “This goal stands as a foundation that Bill and the Marriott team built for the hospitality industry and continue to support at all levels. I’m very appreciative of Bill’s support throughout our time together and proud that we can play a role in creating the next generation of hospitalitarians at Purdue — at a time when it’s needed more than ever.”

Purdue's hospitality school, considered one of the best in the country, teaches students all aspects of the business, including sales, retail management and financial planning.

“While the definition of hospitality hasn’t changed, the business of hospitality has evolved greatly — even before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bruce White said. “The industry is complex, and the key to thrive like we have in the past is by developing a generation of college graduates with advanced critical thinking, financial, business AND service skills. There’s no question that hospitality remains an incredible career choice.”

White Lodging, which operates 90 hotels and 40 restaurants nationwide, employs many graduates of Purdue's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.