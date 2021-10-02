Purdue’s hospitality school named after White Lodging and J.W. Marriott, Jr.

Purdue University named its hospitality school after Merrillville-based White Lodging and hotelier J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr.
Indiana's West Lafayette-based land-grant university named its School of Hospitality and Tourism Management the White Lodging – J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management because of the White family's significant and ongoing financial support. Purdue jointly named it in honor of J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr., the executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International, at the request of Bruce White.
White Lodging, the hospitality company White founded and built a national footprint for, was Marriott's first-ever franchisee.
“I am delighted and humbled by this incredible recognition," Marriott said. "We have had a wonderful relationship with White Lodging and Bruce and Beth White for decades. The relationship with Purdue is also a longstanding one, and I am grateful to be part of this initiative preparing future hospitality leaders.”
Bruce and Beth White and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation invested $30 million to modernize the historic Union Club Hotel, which is expected to now be designated an Autograph Collection Hotel. They also are pledging $5 million to fund a hospitality honors program, a named headship at the school and a scholarship for top hospitality students.
“Our goal is to create an environment that allows associates to be their best selves and grow through training, development and mentorship,” Bruce White said. “This goal stands as a foundation that Bill and the Marriott team built for the hospitality industry and continue to support at all levels. I’m very appreciative of Bill’s support throughout our time together and proud that we can play a role in creating the next generation of hospitalitarians at Purdue — at a time when it’s needed more than ever.”
Purdue's hospitality school, considered one of the best in the country, teaches students all aspects of the business, including sales, retail management and financial planning.
“While the definition of hospitality hasn’t changed, the business of hospitality has evolved greatly — even before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bruce White said. “The industry is complex, and the key to thrive like we have in the past is by developing a generation of college graduates with advanced critical thinking, financial, business AND service skills. There’s no question that hospitality remains an incredible career choice.”
White Lodging, which operates 90 hotels and 40 restaurants nationwide, employs many graduates of Purdue's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
“The generous endowment to support a named headship will allow the College of Health and Human Sciences to attract a creative, visionary and transformative leader of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management,” Dean Marion Underwood said. “The gift also provides vitally important support for exceptional students to pursue an education in finance and hospitality.”
White Lodging recently helped renovate the 92-year-old, 182-room Union Club Hotel, adding three new restaurants and giving a facelift to the public spaces and all the guest rooms. It serves as a learning lab for hospitality students who earn college credits while learning firsthand about hotel and restaurant operations by working there.
Early next year, Purdue's Union Club Hotel is expected to be designated as an Autograph Collection Hotel, a collection of more than 200 independent hotels with distinguished design and hospitality. The selective designation will let people book stays there through marriott.com and earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points there.
“The continued involvement of Marriott, the Marriott family and White Lodging have helped accelerate our hospitality program to international recognition, and their latest endeavors on campus – today and in recent years – further position us as one of the top hospitality programs in the country,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “Our students will have support and learning opportunities from the top hospitality company in the world and one of America’s leading hotel owners, developers and management companies – a combination no other university has.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
'COVID has really changed the restaurant business'
'Affordable Mexican food'
Coming in 2023
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; …