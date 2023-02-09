First Midwest Bank added Purdue University President Mung Chiang to its board of directors.

The Muncie-based bank, the largest headquartered in Indiana after only Old National Bank in Evansville, has an extensive footprint in the Region as a result of its acquisition of Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, which was one of the largest homegrown banks in the Region before it was bought.

“First Merchants’ board of directors is pleased to welcome Dr. Chiang as our newest board member,” said Chairman Charles E. Schalliol. “I believe First Merchants’ shareholders and clients will share our enthusiasm in welcoming Mung’s executive leadership and business acumen to our board. We look forward to his participation on our board to help accelerate First Merchant Bank’s contributions in supporting Indiana’s economy and the economies of our neighboring states where we operate."

Chiang will serve on both the board of First Merchants Bank and its parent company, First Merchants Corp.

“Helping businesses and people through attentive financial support and advice, First Merchants is a high-performing bank helping to facilitate sustained economic growth across Indiana and neighboring states," he said. "First Merchants cares deeply about its clients, colleagues and communities. I’m honored to be joining such an outstanding board that facilitates strong economic support in the unique customer-focused way that First Merchants Bank serves its customers.”

Chiang's addition will give First Merchants a 15-member board with 13 independent outside directors.