'Pure Michigan' campaign leader encourages local hospitality industry

HAMMOND — The guest speaker at the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's annual luncheon Wednesday presented the hospitality industry and its government supporters with a challenging example to follow.
George Zimmerman, who headed the state of Michigan's tourism office when it started its "Pure Michigan" campaign in 2008, told attendees of the SSCVA's annual National Travel and Tourism Week event that a successful branding effort can spread from tourism to general economic development.
"We are really the brand managers for our places," Zimmerman said. "There is no downside to improving your image."
"Pure Michigan" was developed after the state's tourism efforts had hit "rock bottom" in 2005, said Zimmerman, now chairman of the research firm Longwoods International USA. Michigan's hotel occupancy rate ranked 50th in the nation that year. The state doubled its $5.7 million marketing budget, and the advertising agency McCann Detroit was engaged to develop a new campaign.
The agency initially came up with the phrase "Find your true north" — a line heard in some of the subsequent "Pure Michigan" commercials narrated by Tim Allen — but the state asked them to refine that, and "Pure Michigan" was the result.
The annual marketing budget ultimately approached $30 million, Zimmerman said, allowing the campaign to go national. New Yorkers are buying second homes in Michigan, he said, and "Texas is now one of Michigan's best markets."
Meanwhile, a new governor had decided that "Pure Michigan" should be used in the state's economic development and business-attraction efforts, and local visitors bureaus and private businesses were invited to participate in its spread.
"The brand expanded throughout the state," Zimmerman said. "It's got a presence everywhere."
Traverse City bought in — its $500,000 annual contribution gets it $1 million worth of advertising in the "Pure Michigan" campaign, Zimmerman said. And companies use it in their own marketing, including Ford Motor Co.'s "Pure Michigan" edition of the F-150 pick-up truck.
"Ford just wanted to be part of it," Zimmerman said.
Beyond the appeal of the "Pure Michigan" brand, Zimmerman said its necessary to collect detailed return-on-investment metrics and to get hospitality industry leadership to support a unified front.
Zimmerman said that from 2006 to 2016, Michigan recorded 32 million visits, almost $10 billion in visitor spending and a return-on-investment for the campaign of about five to one.
SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos remarked that Zimmerman's experiences "makes us realize how much work we have to do."
Batistatos also took the occasion of the annual luncheon to update attendees on several SSCVA efforts.
• Near the one-year anniversary of publication of a study on the feasibility of a convention center in Northwest Indiana, Batistatos said — "subject to change" — that the most probable locations for a center and associated amenities would be the old Century Mall site on Broadway near U.S. 30 in Merrillville, or a Hammond-Highland site near Interstate 80/94 and Kennedy Avenue.
• Batistatos said the "Grass is Greener" effort to lure new residents to Northwest Indiana — an effort in which The Times Media Co. provides a portion of the funding and services — has achieved strong attention in its online campaign.
• Batistatos said the SSCVA and tourism-related businesses should fight efforts to push the opening of the school year earlier into August, something he said "actually hurts us to a great degree."