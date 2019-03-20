Qualcomm computer engineer to share career advice at Purdue Northwest

A computer engineer from Qualcomm CDMA Technologies who's been "at the forefront of the smartphone revolution" will share career advice at Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus later this month.
Samir Ginde, who's helped develop "industry-leading wireless chipsets that power billions of smartphones and other wireless-enabled devices," will give a public talk at 3 p.m. March 29 at the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation, in room 115 of the Powers Building at 6937 Woodmar Ave.
As part of Purdue University Northwest’s School of Engineering Distinguished Speaker Series, Ginde will discuss how he's had a successful career in computer engineering. A recognized expert in system performance and architecture, he has worked in the industry for 15 years, spearheading the architecture, design and commercialization phases of several chipsets released by Qualcomm, a San Diego-based wireless semiconductor company.
"Since 2012, he has been a part of a global system-on-chip team responsible for developing industry-leading wireless chipsets that power billions of smartphones and other wireless-enabled devices," Purdue University Northwest said in a press release. "In his previous role, he served as a system architect during the incipient years of Qualcomm’s IP Multimedia Subsystem project, which now enables carrier-grade internet voice/video telephony and messaging over wireless networks, contributing to product design, standardization and innovation."
The talk is free and open to the public.