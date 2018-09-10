Northwest Indiana's casinos posted gaming revenue growth of nearly 3 percent in August, winning a lucky $77.7 million at their slot machines and game tables, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
"The fundamentals were all quite stable," Horseshoe Casino Sr. Vice President and General Manager Dan Nita said, including the amount of money bet by patrons.
The revenue gain came mainly at East Chicago's Ameristar, which posted a 17.1 percent year-over-year increase to $19.7 million, based mainly on its win at the tables growing dramatically over 2017.
Blue Chip in Michigan City and Majestic Star in Gary posted narrow gains, with the former taking in $13.3 million and the later $12.2 million. Both of those increases were under 2 percent.
The state's largest casino, Horseshoe in Hammond, posted a 2.7 percent decline to $32.3 million.
Nita said competition from the Four Winds South Bend casino is "definitely noticeable," though thus far not as impactful as some feared.
Nita said Chicago-area casinos on the Illinois side of the state line posted 3.9 percent year-over-year growth.
Statewide, Indiana's casinos posted a win of $189.8 million, down 1.7 percent from a August 2017. They paid the state $36.1 million in gaming-related taxes.
For the year-to-date, Northwest Indiana's casinos are essentially even as compared to the first eight months of 2017, with a win of $633.7 million off of last year's pace by less than $3 million.