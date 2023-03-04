Quik Scripts is expanding into the med spa business.

The largest local independent pharmacy chain, with locations in St. John, Griffith, Lansing and Beecher, is opening a new drugstore in Crete. It also opened the QSpa in St. John as it looks to expand into spa services.

Dari and Dave Davila own the local pharmacy chain, which provides prescription drugs, including those it custom-makes in its compounding laboratories. Promising "short waits and great service," it also sells an array of over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and CBD products, including for pets.

It's now branching into beauty services, Dari Davila said.

Quik Scripts opened its first med spa at 10865 Maple Lane in St. John. An opportunity emerged when the storefront next door became vacant so Quik Scripts took it over.

It's called QSpa, using the Q.S. initials in a continuation of the Quik Scripts brand. It focuses on beauty care, mainly skin care.

"We have the newest laser machines for hair and scar removal," Dari Davila said. "We're getting new equipment for body tightening."

The spa employs a nurse practitioner who can guide patients through the services offered. It offers saliva tests that determine hormonal balance to be able to provide clients with personalized skincare, supplement and wellness recommendations.

QSpa offers treatments like laser and intense pulsed light hair and scar removal that have gained in popularity because of the Kardashians. The med spa can treat sun damage, rosacea, age spots and other skin conditions.

It has Morpheus8, which treats wrinkles, stretch marks, acne and fine lines by stimulating collagen production in underlying layers or skin. It also has EvolveX, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved machine that tones muscles, tightens skin and eliminates fat.

"It’s the only spa in the area with Morpheus8 and EvolveX," she said. "People have to go to Chicago for that treatment now."

Quik Scripts plans to eventually offer med spa services at all its locations.