Quilts at Art Barn School of Art to highlight endangered animals

Artist Laurel Izard explores the mass extinction through animal species in a new exhibit at the Art Barn School of Art in Valparaiso.
"On the Edge: Quilts of Endangered Animals" opens Wednesday at the gallery at 695 N 400 E in unincorporated Valparaiso.
"I have always had a deep concern for the planet and all the people, animals and plants living on it, yet it is only recently that I have begun to address the mass extinction of animals by portraying them in my art quilts," she said. "As I do the research for each artwork I learn quite a bit about the factors underlying the perilous edge many of these animals exist on. It is my hope to evoke these 'edges' as I portray endangered animals in my quilts."
The free exhibit will run through Aug. 10 at the Art Barn gallery.
"I have chosen to use vintage quilt tops because I find the old fabrics and patterns in them endlessly varied and beautiful. On an emotional level I appreciate the abandoned nature of these quilts, for someone had spent hours hand-piecing hundreds of bits of fabric and yet never finished their project," Izard said. "Most quilts have spent decades in storage and are now given new life off the bed and hung on the wall as endangered animal quilts. Symbolically quilts make me think of mothers, grandmothers, home, safety, and protection. I like to think of sending that sentiment out into the world as a kind of prayer of protection.
"Another aspect of these old quilts, that I reflect on, is that when these women were stitching them, 50 or 60 years ago, the animals were not yet endangered. We can’t go back in time, but we can adopt behaviors that will support world ecosystems and animal survival. I believe that this will take the dramatic changes on a global level, and this is but one small step in that direction."
An opening reception will be held outside from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 11 outside at the barn, an actual barn on 69 acres just outside Valparaiso city limits that was converted into an art school and gallery.
"Up till now each of my quilts have been entirely hand-embroidered, appliquéd and quilted. The process of hand stitching is intensely enjoyable and meditative, yet a slow one for me," Izard said. "I look at each sewing session as a kind of prayer offered up for each animal’s survival and for the greater wisdom and stewardship by the humans involved. As much as I enjoy working by hand I realize that utilizing different techniques would allow me to portray even more endangered species and exhibit my work in more locations, and I wish to use grant funding to purchase a free-motion quilting machine that would enable me to create more work on a larger scale."
For more information, visit www.artbarnschool.org/exhibitions.