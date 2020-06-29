Quilts at Art Barn School of Art to highlight endangered animals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Artist Laurel Izard explores the mass extinction through animal species in a new exhibit at the Art Barn School of Art in Valparaiso.

"On the Edge: Quilts of Endangered Animals" opens Wednesday at the gallery at 695 N 400 E in unincorporated Valparaiso.

"I have always had a deep concern for the planet and all the people, animals and plants living on it, yet it is only recently that I have begun to address the mass extinction of animals by portraying them in my art quilts," she said. "As I do the research for each artwork I learn quite a bit about the factors underlying the perilous edge many of these animals exist on. It is my hope to evoke these 'edges' as I portray endangered animals in my quilts."

The free exhibit will run through Aug. 10 at the Art Barn gallery.