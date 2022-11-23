 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
urgent

R&B singers Eric Benet and Donell Jones to play Hard Rock Casino

  • 0

R&B singers Eric Benet and Donell Jones will bring their smooth vocal stylings to Hard Rock Live.

Benet and the American Music Award winner Jones will perform at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary on Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Femme it Forward is presenting the “Serenade” show pairing the artists.

“From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. Benét’s latest top 5 Urban AC single, ‘Sunshine,’” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “The pure soul/R&B track provides the perfect backdrop for Benét’s heartfelt reflections on a relationship that has lost its spark. The hit has since sparked a remix version featuring Tamia—the singer’s memorable duet partner on his career breakthrough hit, 1999’s ‘Spend My Life with You.’”

People are also reading…

Jones has a long-running career with several hits. He’s also written and produced hit songs, including “Think of You” for Usher, “Get It Together” for 702, “Not Gonna Letcha” for Drea and “23” for Jacquees.

“American Music Award Winner, Donell Jones is a renowned R&B vocalist, an exceptional songwriter, and a master producer,” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “For over the last 25 years, the multifaceted Chicago native has experienced greatness and adversity during his musical journey as well as he’s been signed to LaFace Records, has had many chart-topping hits, including unforgettable classic ballads that are fan favorites like ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ ‘You Know What’s Up ft. TLC’s Left Eye,’ and ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet’ just to name a few.”

Tickets for the fully seated, 21+ show start at $67.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Yolanda Monahan founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Watch Now: Related Video

Save time and money during the holidays with these apps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts