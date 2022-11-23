R&B singers Eric Benet and Donell Jones to play Hard Rock Casino

R&B singers Eric Benet and Donell Jones will bring their smooth vocal stylings to Hard Rock Live.

Benet and the American Music Award winner Jones will perform at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary on Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Femme it Forward is presenting the “Serenade” show pairing the artists.

“From barefoot dreadlocked troubadour to suave standard-bearer for contemporary R&B. Eric Benét may have changed his look, but one thing has remained consistent: his dedication to crafting authentic music that engages the soul. Benét’s latest top 5 Urban AC single, ‘Sunshine,’” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “The pure soul/R&B track provides the perfect backdrop for Benét’s heartfelt reflections on a relationship that has lost its spark. The hit has since sparked a remix version featuring Tamia—the singer’s memorable duet partner on his career breakthrough hit, 1999’s ‘Spend My Life with You.’”

Jones has a long-running career with several hits. He’s also written and produced hit songs, including “Think of You” for Usher, “Get It Together” for 702, “Not Gonna Letcha” for Drea and “23” for Jacquees.

“American Music Award Winner, Donell Jones is a renowned R&B vocalist, an exceptional songwriter, and a master producer,” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “For over the last 25 years, the multifaceted Chicago native has experienced greatness and adversity during his musical journey as well as he’s been signed to LaFace Records, has had many chart-topping hits, including unforgettable classic ballads that are fan favorites like ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ ‘You Know What’s Up ft. TLC’s Left Eye,’ and ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet’ just to name a few.”

Tickets for the fully seated, 21+ show start at $67.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.