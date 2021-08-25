 Skip to main content
R.O.S.E. and R.I.S.E. Award nomination deadline coming up
Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville hosts the 2018  R.O.S.E. Awards.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

The deadline to nominate someone for Northwest Indiana's premier hospitality awards is coming up Friday.

The Hammond-based South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, which leads tourism efforts in Lake County, is seeking nominations for its annual R.O.S.E. and R.I.S.E. Awards.

Nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Friday. 

"The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking nominations to honor individuals who serve customers on a daily basis and who continually go above and beyond to make a positive impact on the experience a guest has in Northwest Indiana," the tourism agency said in a press release. "Customers and managers are welcome to nominate."

The R.O.S.E Awards honor front-line employees while the R.I.S.E. Awards are reserved for managers or past R.O.S.E. Award honorees.

About 35 finalists are selected every year. They are surprised with the news at their workplace and invited to a day of pampering before the official awards ceremony, which has been held at different venues across Northwest Indiana over the years.

This year's 15th annual R.O.S.E and R.I.S.E Awards will occur at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville on Sept. 22.

A total of 15 winners are picked and announced at the awards ceremony.

Any nominations received after Friday will be considered for the 2022 awards instead.

Anyone interested in RSVPing for the awards dinner or sponsoring the event should contact Barb Mack at barb@southshorecva.com.

For more information, to submit a nomination or to upload supporting materials, visit www.rose-awards.com.

 

