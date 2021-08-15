'Radically local' indoor farm touted as future of agriculture in fight against climate change

CALUMET CITY — Wilder Fields started construction on a new indoor vertical farm in a vacant Super Target in Calumet City, envisioning a new model for agriculture during a global fight against climate change.
"This vacancy, measuring 135,000 square feet, sat empty for more than five years," Wilder Fields founder Jake Counne said. "It might have continued to stay empty. Or it might have been demolished. Instead, we're repurposing this massive piece of infrastructure into a sustainable source for safe, healthy and intensely flavorful greens."
The new vertical farms will supply up to 25 million plants a year to supermarkets and restaurants within a 100-mile radius. While the focus will be on independent groceries Wilder Fields products likely will end up in every major grocery chain serving the Chicagoland area, Counne said.
"Sustainability is key," he said. "It starts with repurposing infrastructure and continues with Wilder Fields using 95% less water than what is used in traditional farming. It includes our decision to power our farms with wind and solar energy, as well as our participation in ComEd's energy-efficiency program. It extends to our radically local commitment to focus distribution of our greens on a 100-mile radius. This alone massively reduces our farm's carbon footprint by eliminating trucking across the country."
Consumers in Chicagoland currently get about 90% of their greens trucked in from the West Coast, and Wilder Fields hopes to offer them a more local alternative, he said.
"Another advantage to being radically local is that our greens don't lose freshness while having to be trucked halfway across the country in the back of a semitrailer," he said. "And by locating Wilder Fields in the Chicagoland area where the produce is actually consumed we can tailor supply to demand. This way, Wilder Fields can start to decrease the mountain of wasted food in our country."
The company is investing $40 million to install nearly 90 artificial intelligence-enhanced grow towers that will produce a wide array of artisan greens.
"Many of these varieties will be brand new to many consumers, blowing their minds as to what's possible with flavor and texture," he said.
It's a whole new way of farming, Counne said.
"Our grow towers form the engine that drives Wilder Fields' proprietary automation system, which brings the plants to the farmers instead of sending the farmers to the plants," he said. "In addition, our green room facilitates round-the-clock care of our plants."
The high-tech operation will feature state-of-the-art automation, Counne said.
"Artificial intelligence monitors each plant minute-by-minute, supplying precise amounts of light, water and nutrients," he said. "In the size of an average living room, we can grow two football fields' worth of high-quality produce at competitive prices. Weather is no longer a factor. Indoor farms are not susceptible to drought, flooding, tornadoes, heat waves or any other climate-related extremes. You don't need to wash pesticides off the crops at Wilder Fields because we don't use them, period. Our clean rooms naturally protect our crops from any insects or pests. Consumers can count on Wilder Fields' steady availability of vertically farmed food at prices that don't rise or fall with the temperature."
Counne envisions the vertical farm in Cal City as a new model in an age in which humanity must tackle climate change.
"Systems such as ours will play a critical role as the world confronts the challenges of climate change, challenges that were reiterated in this week's report from the United Nations," he said. "By marrying lean manufacturing principles to agriculture, we can demonstrate one solution with far-reaching implications. This is one reason we've created technology that is flexible enough to fit into empty buildings across the country and beyond. It all starts with the tech-enabled innovations we've put into place here at Wilder Fields."
For more information, visit www.wilderfields.com/.