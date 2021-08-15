'Radically local' indoor farm touted as future of agriculture in fight against climate change

Consumers in Chicagoland currently get about 90% of their greens trucked in from the West Coast, and Wilder Fields hopes to offer them a more local alternative, he said.

"Another advantage to being radically local is that our greens don't lose freshness while having to be trucked halfway across the country in the back of a semitrailer," he said. "And by locating Wilder Fields in the Chicagoland area where the produce is actually consumed we can tailor supply to demand. This way, Wilder Fields can start to decrease the mountain of wasted food in our country."

The company is investing $40 million to install nearly 90 artificial intelligence-enhanced grow towers that will produce a wide array of artisan greens.

"Many of these varieties will be brand new to many consumers, blowing their minds as to what's possible with flavor and texture," he said.

It's a whole new way of farming, Counne said.

"Our grow towers form the engine that drives Wilder Fields' proprietary automation system, which brings the plants to the farmers instead of sending the farmers to the plants," he said. "In addition, our green room facilitates round-the-clock care of our plants."

The high-tech operation will feature state-of-the-art automation, Counne said.