Radius in downtown Valparaiso closes for precautionary deep clean

VALPARAISO — Radius, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Valparaiso, closed for a few days to do a precautionary deep clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-year-old eatery at 15 E. Lincolnway with a popular patio on the courthouse square specializes in cuisine such as gourmet burgers, garlic filet medallions, Greek chicken, Baja tacos, and bango mango shrimp tempura. It's especially known for its creative cocktails, including over-the-top Bloody Marys.

The restaurant said it closed on Sunday as a precaution to clean because of the coronavirus, not in response to anyone working there becoming infected or exposed.

"We're taking the next couple days to do a deep cleaning and full sanitization as a precaution during the epidemic for the safety of our staff and guests," a prerecorded voice mail message at the restaurant said. "We apologize for any inconvenience. We will be fully sanitized when we reopen."

Radius is slated to reopen Wednesday.