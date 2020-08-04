You are the owner of this article.
Radius in downtown Valparaiso closes for precautionary deep clean
Hunter Trinosky, a busboy as Radius in Valparaiso, cleans and sanitizes tables and chairs when the restaurant reopened in May.

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Radius, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Valparaiso, closed for a few days to do a precautionary deep clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-year-old eatery at 15 E. Lincolnway with a popular patio on the courthouse square specializes in cuisine such as gourmet burgers, garlic filet medallions, Greek chicken, Baja tacos, and bango mango shrimp tempura. It's especially known for its creative cocktails, including over-the-top Bloody Marys.

The restaurant said it closed on Sunday as a precaution to clean because of the coronavirus, not in response to anyone working there becoming infected or exposed.

"We're taking the next couple days to do a deep cleaning and full sanitization as a precaution during the epidemic for the safety of our staff and guests," a prerecorded voice mail message at the restaurant said. "We apologize for any inconvenience. We will be fully sanitized when we reopen."

Radius is slated to reopen Wednesday.

Many Northwest Indiana restaurants temporarily closed and have since reopened after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Fiddlehead Restaurant, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also shut its doors for nearly a week for a precautionary deep cleaning after a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

