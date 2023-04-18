A new rage room, where people can cathartically smash stuff, has opened in the Region.

Michael and Kendra Kracht opened Region Rage, inviting people to come in and break something to let it all out. The amusement center at 12841 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake aims to allow people to blow off steam by screaming, destroying things and then "walking away as though it never happened."

"We feel we have a unique angle in the up-and-coming rage room trend at our new business," Michael Kracht said. "We leased an old mixed-use warehouse that we then renovated into a facility with three rage rooms and an aerial alley — a target wall you can throw bottles at to smash."

People can rent out rage rooms for 15 minutes. They're given a crate of items they can break so they can "smash their cares away and leave feeling a sense of R&R: Rageless Relaxation."

Region Rage also has an arcade, snack shop and a stage to showcase amateur performers on talent showcase nights.

"Upstairs in the building, we have an art studio for myself and a practice space and recording area for my son's band Stolen Goods. It's not Warhol's Factory yet," Kracht quipped. "But it's a pretty creative space for us."

People can buy art or merchandise.

"We have original and print artwork for sale as well as T-shirts that we make," he said. "We hope to host local artists' work in the future as we grow and get used to the space and what the community might be interested in coming out to see."

Customers also can bring their own stuff to break in a safe, controlled environment.

"We accept donations of items to be smashed and give a discount on your rage room rental if you bring in your own smashable items," Kracht said. "Also, part of our business is to then sort the debris from the smash rooms at the end of the day into its recyclable components. We had hoped to do the same with the smashed glass, but have yet to find a source to recycle it with. Hopefully, we will find someone, but even our garbage service said they don't even accept glass to recycle."

For more information, visit RegionRage.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok.

