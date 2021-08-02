Rail officials see signs of hope in ridership numbers

Commuter railroad officials across the country are hoping the increased ridership brought by COVID-19 vaccines and the acceleration of economic and recreational activities will persist through summer’s delta variant threat and see a bump this fall as more workers return to offices.
Locally, ridership on the South Shore Line is near one-third of pre-pandemic ridership, railroad officials said last week. In the Illinois suburbs of Chicago, Metra ridership is pushing one-fifth of pre-pandemic levels, though it’s shown a steady rise this year.
“We seem to be week over week trending up. And when I look at the reports it looks to me like we’re trending north of 30% for daily ridership,” South Shore President Michael Noland told the railroad’s Board of Trustees at its recent meeting.
“We’re at or above the national average trend line as well,” Noland said. “And pretty much everyone is saying their weekend ridership is stronger than their weekday ridership, but that is still seeing growth.”
The American Public Transportation Association’s report for the first quarter of 2021 — its most recent — shows commuter rail ridership down about 80% from the first quarter of 2020. But most of that quarter was pre-pandemic, and ridership numbers reflect that: in January it was down by 84%, by March the deficit had declined to 64%. When APTA’s next report comes out, it will likely show a year-over-year increase in ridership.
But the year-over-year numbers in transportation — and any other industry that requires people to leave home and congregate with strangers — have largely lost the meaning they have in normal times. March 2020, and the months that followed, presented a break with the past.
While the benchmark year is now 2019, for transit month-to-month regrowth has been the key.
Metra has been adding trains to its schedule as its ridership has increased. While its June ridership was down about 82% from June 2019, it’s up 172% from June 2020. Perhaps more importantly, ridership is up 59% from January, and in the month of June, weekday ridership increased from 45,900 the first week of June to 54,400 the last week.
“We expect ridership to continue to increase as the summer progresses and will continue to monitor conditions and make schedule adjustments that are responsive to our customers’ needs,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a news release announcing service increases at the beginning of July.
Metra’s June ridership report also noted a weekend rebound, with Saturday-Sunday ridership off 57% from 2019, significantly lower than the weekday 82% deficit.
Those trends are reflected in the January to April numbers South Shore officials discussed last week.
Overall ridership of 198,960 was down just over 80% as compared to 2019, but 69% from last year, when most of the period was pre-pandemic. In April itself, South Shore ridership more than quadrupled from last year, to 63,318.
Weekend numbers showed less of a drop, and April was the best April for riders bringing their bikes on trains in the five-year history of the bikes-on-trains program.
While the trend has been steady growth during the summer, the pandemic’s persistence and the slow-down in vaccinations remain a wild card. Public transportation is still functioning under a federally declared emergency — airplanes, trains and buses are among the last places masks are still required, through at least Sept. 13.
But transit officials retain the hope that commuters’ return will see an autumn boost. Noland said talk among them is that “starting post-Labor Day is when employers are really going to start bringing people back to the office.”
“With the hope being, that as we combat the virus ... and we get into 2022,” he said, “then we start to see more of a normalization of ridership.”
