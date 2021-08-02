Rail officials see signs of hope in ridership numbers

But the year-over-year numbers in transportation — and any other industry that requires people to leave home and congregate with strangers — have largely lost the meaning they have in normal times. March 2020, and the months that followed, presented a break with the past.

While the benchmark year is now 2019, for transit month-to-month regrowth has been the key.

Metra has been adding trains to its schedule as its ridership has increased. While its June ridership was down about 82% from June 2019, it’s up 172% from June 2020. Perhaps more importantly, ridership is up 59% from January, and in the month of June, weekday ridership increased from 45,900 the first week of June to 54,400 the last week.

“We expect ridership to continue to increase as the summer progresses and will continue to monitor conditions and make schedule adjustments that are responsive to our customers’ needs,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a news release announcing service increases at the beginning of July.

Metra’s June ridership report also noted a weekend rebound, with Saturday-Sunday ridership off 57% from 2019, significantly lower than the weekday 82% deficit.

Those trends are reflected in the January to April numbers South Shore officials discussed last week.