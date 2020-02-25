Rail Supply Chain Summit keynote speakers include port directors, railroad execs

Illinois International Port District Executive Director Clayton K. Harris III, Kansas City Southern Railroad Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer Brian Hancock and other high-ranking port and railroad executives will address The Rail Supply Chain Summit in Chicago this year.

The annual regional conference for the logistics industry will return June 10 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd in the Financial District in Chicago's Loop. The daylong event draws logistics professionals from ports and railroad lines from all over the country and includes opportunities for networking.

Keynote speakers include Harris; Hancock; Brandy Christian with the Port of New Orleans; Eric Jakubowski with Anacostia Rail Holdings; Merritt Lane with Canal Barge Barge; Griff Lynch with the Georgia Ports Authority; Doug Waggoner with Echo Global Logistics; John Vickerman with Vickerman & Associates; and Robert E. Martinez with Norfolk Southern.

Martinez, the vice president of business development at Norfolk Southern, is slated to be honored with the "prestigious Diolkos Award honoring a lifetime of professional and personal integrity, leadership and service."

"Keynote experts will present critical information on emerging freight opportunities and trends," organizers said in a news release.