You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rail Supply Chain Summit keynote speakers include port directors, railroad execs
urgent

Rail Supply Chain Summit keynote speakers include port directors, railroad execs

{{featured_button_text}}
The Rail Supply Chain Summit keynote speakers include port directors, railroad execs

Rex Richards, center, president of the Valparaiso Chamber listens while Joseph Szabo, administrator for the Federal Railroad Administrator speaks to rail industry executives and others gather Friday for The Rail Summit 2014 at Chicago's Union League Club.

 John Luke The Times

Illinois International Port District Executive Director Clayton K. Harris III, Kansas City Southern Railroad Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer Brian Hancock and other high-ranking port and railroad executives will address The Rail Supply Chain Summit in Chicago this year.

The annual regional conference for the logistics industry will return June 10 at the Union League Club at 65 W. Jackson Blvd in the Financial District in Chicago's Loop. The daylong event draws logistics professionals from ports and railroad lines from all over the country and includes opportunities for networking.

Keynote speakers include Harris; Hancock; Brandy Christian with the Port of New Orleans; Eric Jakubowski with Anacostia Rail Holdings; Merritt Lane with Canal Barge Barge; Griff Lynch with the Georgia Ports Authority; Doug Waggoner with Echo Global Logistics; John Vickerman with Vickerman & Associates; and Robert E. Martinez with Norfolk Southern.

Martinez, the vice president of business development at Norfolk Southern, is slated to be honored with the "prestigious Diolkos Award honoring a lifetime of professional and personal integrity, leadership and service."

"Keynote experts will present critical information on emerging freight opportunities and trends," organizers said in a news release. 

Registration is underway.

For more information, email MPitz@MEPitzAssociates.com, call 312-440-1038 or visit www.mep-associates.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts