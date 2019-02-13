Rail Supply Chain Summit to go over shipping opportunities

The Rail Supply Chain Summit returns to Chicago in May for its ninth annual edition, which will discuss "Emerging Opportunities for Rail & Water."
Keynote speakers are scheduled to include executives and officials from Cargill, the Illinois International Port District, Florida East Coast Railway, Port Los Angeles, Anacostia Rail Holdings, the law firm Jones Walker, BNSF Railway, supply chain manager BluJay Solutions, Kansas City Southern Railroad, the Waterways Council Indiana, the port planning firm Vickerman & Associates and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.
The speakers and sponsors will also tour the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, summit organizer Mary Elisabeth Pitz said.
"Port Director Ian Hirt has five fully funded projects to present," she said. "We will definitely have a spotlight on Northwest Indiana."
The daylong summit will be held May 9 at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago. It will include breakfast, lunch, networking opportunities with senior executives and a closing reception. Hundreds of business people in the rail, water, intermodel and shipping sectors are expected to attend.
For more information or to register, visit mep-associates.com, email mpitz@mepitzassociates.com or call 312-750-9150.