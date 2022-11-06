Raising Cane's sues shopping mall over allegedly being tricked into signing lease for site where it couldn't sell chicken fingers

HOBART — A growing fast food chain is crying fowl after its plans to open a restaurant in Hobart were fried.

Raising Cane’s, a popular purveyor of chicken fingers that's been expanding rapidly across the country, planned to build a new 3,023-square-foot restaurant at the site of the former TGI Fridays at 2487 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings of Hobart off U.S. 30. The restaurant was supposed to have a double drive-thru, an outdoor patio and Raising Cane's signature chicken finger combo meals.

Work ground to a halt at the site after the TGI Fridays was torn down earlier this year.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Raising Cane's is suing the Crossings of Hobart and property owner Schottenstein Property Group, alleging the landlord tricked it into signing a long-term lease after failing to disclose a previous owner had already granted McDonald's the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the shopping center across from the Southlake Mall in Hobart. McDonald's has a restaurant just down the street at 1939 E. 80th Ave.

The law firm Norton Rose Fulbright filed the fraudulent inducement lawsuit in federal court in Texas earlier this year. It was filed in a Dallas area court where Raising Cane's has a corporate office.

"This case is about the defendants’ scheme to induce Raising Cane’s to enter a 15-year lease with rent payments to Crossings totaling millions of dollars, in exchange for a Raising Cane’s restaurant that the defendants knew would never actually exist," Raising Cane's attorneys said in the lawsuit.

Raising Cane's and Columbus, Ohio-based Schottenstein Property Group did not respond to requests for comment.

The national chain of quick-service restaurants that has the motto "One Love" and singularly focuses on selling chicken fingers signed a 15-year lease with the Crossings of Hobart last year. The 746,025-square-foot outdoor shopping center also is home to Guitar Center, Best Buy, Office Depot, Walmart, Value City Furniture, Michaels, DSW, Ross Dress for Less and Hobby Lobby.

"Unbeknownst to Raising Cane’s, years before the lease was negotiated and executed, another tenant, McDonald’s, was given the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the shopping center," Raising Cane's attorneys said in the filing. "Despite knowing that the entire business model of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is premised on the sale of chicken fingers, the defendants did not disclose this issue before the lease was executed. In fact, the defendants specifically represented to Raising Cane’s that there was no exclusivity right that would conflict with Raising Cane’s ability to operate its restaurant. Incredibly, the defendants did not tell Raising Cane’s it would be unable to sell its chicken fingers at the shopping center until nearly eight months later, after watching Raising Cane’s spend nearly a year of time and over a million dollars to develop its new restaurant."

Raising Cane's attorneys charged the fast food chain was left holding the bag.

"Defendants’ fraud did not consist only of tacit silence and failure to disclose these material facts. Indeed, during the negotiation of the lease defendants made numerous representations to Raising Cane’s confirming that it could open and operate a Raising Cane’s restaurant (i.e., sell chicken fingers) at the shopping center," Raising Cane's attorneys said in the lawsuit. "Defendants even went so far as to purport to sell Raising Cane’s the exclusive right to sell deboned chicken products at the Shopping Center—all while knowing McDonald’s had already been sold that right."

Raising Cane's lawyers allege it was defrauded into signing a 15-year lease obliging it to pay more than $2 million in rent for a property it cannot actually use.

"Without defendants’ assurances, Raising Cane’s never would have entered the lease and never would have spent approximately a year and over a million dollars developing its new restaurant," the company said in its lawsuit. "Defendants undoubtedly knew this but apparently did not care, as long as Raising Cane’s agreed to pay millions in future rental payments. Further, defendants were incentivized to defraud Raising Cane's so they could use Raising Cane’s name in enticing other potential tenants to lease space at the shopping center."

Raising Cane’s alleges it suffered significant damages, including that it's now forced to search for a new location to serve chicken fingers to the Hobart/Merrillville area. It already sunk more than $1 million into building a new restaurant at the former TGI Friday's site, where Crossings of Hobart has marketed that it is coming.

"These damages include over a million dollars in development costs, including costs incurred related to diligence, permitting, plans, demolition, prep, and construction work. They also include millions of dollars in lost profits that Raising Cane’s will forego from not being able to open and operate a store at the shopping center," Raising Cane's attorneys said in the lawsuit. "And they include the increased cost of rent that will likely result from Raising Cane’s being required to pursue a different location to serve its Merrillville, Indiana customers. All of these losses could have been easily prevented had defendants simply been forthright about McDonald’s exclusivity rights."

McDonald's had an "exclusive right to sell rotisserie chicken and other prepared chicken and chicken products for on or off-premises consumption” from a lease negotiated between BC Chicago and Jubilee Limited Partnership back in 1994. Crossings of Hobart is the successor to Jubilee in that deal after ownership of the shopping center changed hands.

The restrictive covenant specifically prohibited Crossings of Hobart from leasing or selling property to any rival “fast good or quick service restaurant which prepares, serves, or sells de-boned chicken products," Raising Cane's stated in its lawsuit.

Raising Cane's started negotiating the lease last March and said there could have been no confusion about its intent to sell chicken fingers there given that its whole business model revolves around selling chicken fingers.

"At all times during negotiation of the lease, Raising Cane’s was clear about its intended use for the property — to open a new Raising Cane’s restaurant and sell chicken finger meals at the shopping center," the lawsuit states. "Despite this restrictive covenant being a key negotiation point, defendants never told Raising Cane’s it had already given McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the shopping center."

The exclusivity issue came up earlier this year when Crossings of Hobart asked McDonald's for a waiver to let a Chipotle Mexican Grill move in. McDonald's declined and then also noted in its correspondence that a Raising Cane's would violate the terms of its lease, demanding that no one else be allowed to sell chicken to-go at the shopping center.

Crossings of Hobart attempted to negotiate a new deal with McDonald's to allow waivers but it was adamant about the existing agreement being enforced.

In court, Raising Cane’s is seeking for the lease to be voided and to be repaid the expenses it already incurred attempting to develop a restaurant there.

"Raising Cane's could not have anticipated the exclusive use provision, which was executed more than 25 years ago between two entities no longer operating at the Shopping Center, would bar its ability to sell chicken fingers at the shopping center," Raising Cane's said in its lawsuit. "Raising Cane’s relied on defendants’ material omissions in making its decision to open and operate a restaurant at the shopping center. As a result of defendants’ wrongful conduct, Raising Cane’s suffered injury and is entitled to rescission of the lease and/or the recovery of monetary damages, including but not limited to recovery of over a million dollars it has spent in development costs, as well as its lost profits."

The case is currently under consideration in District Court in Collins County, Texas, where attorneys representing Crossings of Hobart and Schottenstein Property Group sought to have it moved.