NIPSCO customers, the Sierra Club and NAACP plan to rally Thursday night in Michigan City against 19% cuts to rates at a time when NIPSCO is raising electricity bills for everyone else.
"Northern Indiana Public Service Company customers will come together to urge industrial customers to pay their fair share," the Sierra Club said in a news release. "NIPSCO is proposing to shift costs from their industrial customers — B.P., U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal, Praxair and NLMK, who are also some of the wealthiest corporations in the world — onto residential and commercial customers."
Gary Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt; Michigan City Democratic council candidate Michael Mack; New Hope Missionary Baptist Church's Rev. Jacarra Williams; the Rev. Damen Carnes of Freedom in the Word Ministries; and other community leaders will speak at the NWI NAACP & Beyond Coal Collaboration Rally, BBQ and Potluck at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Park at 550 W. Fourth St. in Michigan City.
Industrial customers, such as the massive steel mills and oil refineries that line the Lake Michigan lakeshore, account for more than half of NIPSCO's electricity demand. The utility said in written testimony lobbying the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the rate increase that it was making a strategic shift in its service structure to retain large industrial companies as it transitioned away from coal to natural gas and renewable sources for energy production.
NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris wrote in her testimony the utility needed to consider long-term sustainability at a time when the steel industry faces headwinds and many large energy users have installed their own solar panels, wind turbines or other alternative sources of electricity generation.
"NIPSCO electric operations continue to face declining industrial usage driven by the development of customer‐owned generation and uncertainty in some industrial markets based on international trade conditions," she wrote in her testimony.
NIPSCO has proposed raising bills by 12% to generate $21.4 million in additional revenue. The average residential customer would pay $132 more per year, or about $11 a month. Large industrial customers, however, would see their electricity bills shrink by nearly a fifth.
"Customers are calling on decision-makers at B.P., U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal, Praxair and NLMK to pay their fair share and asking that NIPSCO withdraws their proposal to reduce industrial customers’ electric rates by 19%, while imposing a hike on residential and commercial customers," the Sierra Club said in a news release. "If these corporations are truly socially responsible, they must consider the impacts of the cost shift on all community members, particularly those most marginalized who already struggle to pay their NIPSCO bill."
The rally is open to the public and includes a BBQ and potluck. The Soul Steppers Drill Team Inc. will give a live dance performance, and Red Rah will recite poetry.