The Old Man likely "wove a tapestry of obscenity that as far as we know, is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan" when the pandemic first shut down the Indiana Welcome Center and much of the rest of the world.

After all, "sometimes, at the height of our revelries, when our joy is at its zenith, when all is most right with the world, the most unthinkable disasters descend upon us."

But now the Major Award recipient who's multilingual enough to know fragile must be Italian, the Red Ryder BB gun-coveting Ralphie and the rest of the crew return again when The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority unwraps the annual “A Christmas Story” Comes Home Exhibit for the holiday season.

The free exhibit that pays homage to Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story" returns to The Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. It runs Nov. 14 through Jan.3.

It will feature animated department store window displays depicting Higbee’s Department Store, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds and The Parker Living Room. For the first time, all seven will simultaneously be displayed.