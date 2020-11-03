The Old Man likely "wove a tapestry of obscenity that as far as we know, is still hanging in space over Lake Michigan" when the pandemic first shut down the Indiana Welcome Center and much of the rest of the world.
After all, "sometimes, at the height of our revelries, when our joy is at its zenith, when all is most right with the world, the most unthinkable disasters descend upon us."
But now the Major Award recipient who's multilingual enough to know fragile must be Italian, the Red Ryder BB gun-coveting Ralphie and the rest of the crew return again when The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority unwraps the annual “A Christmas Story” Comes Home Exhibit for the holiday season.
The free exhibit that pays homage to Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story" returns to The Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond. It runs Nov. 14 through Jan.3.
It will feature animated department store window displays depicting Higbee’s Department Store, A Hero’s Dream, Flick’s Tongue and the Triple Dog Dare, It’s a Major Award, Santa’s Mountain at Higbee’s, The Bumpus Hounds and The Parker Living Room. For the first time, all seven will simultaneously be displayed.
"Visitors are welcome to relive their own childhood memories of Santa and that long-sought-after Christmas present while strolling through the exhibit, admiring the decorated Christmas trees or visiting with Santa," the SSCVA said in a press release. "In addition to the exhibit and photos with Santa, visitors are welcome to take their own photos at the photo opportunities including the bronzed Flick outside of the Indiana Welcome Center."
Families can schedule five-minute photo ops with Santa for $10 and $6 for each additional photo.
"This year Santa will not be atop the replica Santa’s Mountain, but instead will be located inside the theater at the Indiana Welcome Center," the SSCVA said in a press release. "Guests will be at least six feet from other guests during their wait and Santa will have a glass barrier separating him from guests. Appointments will be scheduled online only."
Planned events include a Holiday for Heroes for first responders from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and All is Calm for families with special needs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Masks are required, and hand sanitizer stations and six-foot markers will be placed around the exhibit.
The free exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Santa, visit christmasstorycomeshomes.com.
